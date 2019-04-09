Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Pelicans, Box

April 9, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (112)

McKinnie 3-7 3-4 10, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Cousins 7-18 6-10 21, Curry 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 5-10 0-0 11, Derrickson 2-4 0-0 5, Bell 5-7 0-0 10, Jerebko 3-8 0-0 7, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 7-12 3-3 19, Livingston 0-1 0-2 0, Lee 7-13 2-2 20. Totals 43-89 14-21 112.

NEW ORLEANS (103)

Williams 3-10 0-0 8, Wood 10-21 4-5 26, Okafor 15-24 0-2 30, Payton 1-4 1-2 3, Clark 8-22 1-1 20, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Diallo 5-7 0-0 11, Bertans 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-99 6-10 103.

Golden State 18 38 32 24—112
New Orleans 19 37 23 24—103

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-30 (Lee 4-7, Cook 2-3, Derrickson 1-2, Curry 1-2, McKinnie 1-3, Jerebko 1-4, Evans 1-4, Cousins 1-5), New Orleans 9-33 (Clark 3-10, Williams 2-7, Wood 2-7, Diallo 1-1, Hill 1-4, Payton 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Bertans 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 58 (Cousins 12), New Orleans 42 (Wood 12). Assists_Golden State 25 (Cousins 6), New Orleans 29 (Payton 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, New Orleans 15. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_17,090 (16,867).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.