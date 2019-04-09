Warriors-Pelicans, Box

GOLDEN STATE (112)

McKinnie 3-7 3-4 10, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Cousins 7-18 6-10 21, Curry 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 5-10 0-0 11, Derrickson 2-4 0-0 5, Bell 5-7 0-0 10, Jerebko 3-8 0-0 7, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 7-12 3-3 19, Livingston 0-1 0-2 0, Lee 7-13 2-2 20. Totals 43-89 14-21 112.

NEW ORLEANS (103)

Williams 3-10 0-0 8, Wood 10-21 4-5 26, Okafor 15-24 0-2 30, Payton 1-4 1-2 3, Clark 8-22 1-1 20, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Diallo 5-7 0-0 11, Bertans 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-99 6-10 103.

Golden State 18 38 32 24—112 New Orleans 19 37 23 24—103

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-30 (Lee 4-7, Cook 2-3, Derrickson 1-2, Curry 1-2, McKinnie 1-3, Jerebko 1-4, Evans 1-4, Cousins 1-5), New Orleans 9-33 (Clark 3-10, Williams 2-7, Wood 2-7, Diallo 1-1, Hill 1-4, Payton 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Bertans 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 58 (Cousins 12), New Orleans 42 (Wood 12). Assists_Golden State 25 (Cousins 6), New Orleans 29 (Payton 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, New Orleans 15. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_17,090 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.