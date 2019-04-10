Listen Live Sports

Weather forces postponement of Sounders vs. Rapids

April 10, 2019 2:35 pm
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed a game scheduled for Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids due to bad weather in the Denver area.

The league made the decision in collaboration with both teams. The Denver area is under a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service until noon Thursday. The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 7.

Colorado already played once in the snow this year when it beat Portland in the season opener in the coldest match in MLS history.

The Sounders are scheduled to return home and host Toronto on Saturday. Colorado is scheduled to host D.C. United on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

