Web.com Tour _ Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship Scores

Friday At The Senator Course Prattville, Ala. Purse: $550,000 Yardage: 7,654; Par 72 Partial Second Round Robby Shelton 65-67—132 Tyler McCumber 68-69—137 Joseph Winslow 68-69—137 Kevin Dougherty 70-68—138 Jimmy Stanger 67-71—138 Tim Wilkinson 71-69—140 Danny Walker 70-70—140 Xinjun Zhang 69-71—140 Zac Blair 67-74—141 Chris Thompson 70-71—141 Chase Seiffert 65-76—141 John Oda 70-71—141 Paul Haley II 72-69—141 Austin Smotherman 66-75—141 Norman Xiong 70-71—141 Garrett Osborn 68-73—141 Davis Riley 71-70—141 Brett Stegmaier 70-72—142 Ben Kohles 67-75—142 Casey Wittenberg 71-71—142 Callum Tarren 71-71—142 Trevor Cone 73-69—142 Harry Higgs 71-71—142 Chris Baker 72-70—142 Vince India 69-73—142 Ben Polland 68-74—142 Rick Lamb 72-71—143 Maverick McNealy 74-69—143 Charlie Saxon 75-68—143 Akshay Bhatia 73-70—143 Brad Hopfinger 68-76—144 David Lingmerth 73-71—144 Dan McCarthy 68-76—144 Bo Hoag 72-72—144 Brian Campbell 73-71—144 Martin Flores 71-73—144 Vincent Whaley 68-76—144 Brett Coletta 70-74—144 Greg Yates 71-73—144 Michael Gligic 71-74—145 Sebastian Cappelen 71-74—145 Patrick Sullivan 75-70—145 Michael McGowan 70-75—145 Jamie Arnold 72-73—145 Michael Miller 74-71—145 Byron Meth 73-72—145 Brian Davis 73-72—145 Wes Roach 70-76—146 Steven Alker 72-74—146 Willy Wilcox 70-76—146 Frank Lickliter II 75-71—146 Michael Gellerman 75-71—146 T.J. Vogel 70-76—146 Wade Binfield 72-74—146 Drew Weaver 72-74—146 Oscar Fraustro 70-77—147 Chad Ramey 75-72—147 Ryan Sullivan 73-74—147 Rhein Gibson 74-74—148 Mark Hubbard 72-76—148 Christian Brand 74-74—148 Conrad Shindler 71-78—149 Will Cannon 69-80—149 Rico Hoey 73-77—150 Zach Wright 73-77—150 Michael Arnaud 72-79—151 Tom Lovelady 74-77—151 Nelson Ledesma 72-79—151 Joshua Creel 73-78—151 Andres Gallegos 71-80—151 Andrew Svoboda 76-77—153 Trey Shirley 73-80—153 Martin Piller 74-80—154 Rafael Campos 81-73—154 Edward Loar 79-80—159 Brian Richey 78-82—160

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer Scores Thru Robby Shelton -12 F Lanto Griffin -9 13 Tyler McCumber -7 F Joseph Winslow -7 F Kevin Dougherty -6 F Jimmy Stanger -6 F Matt Every -6 14 Chad Campbell -5 12 Ben Taylor -5 11

