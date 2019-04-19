Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Web.com Tour _ Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship Scores

April 19, 2019 8:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At The Senator Course
Prattville, Ala.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,654; Par 72
Partial Second Round
Robby Shelton 65-67—132
Tyler McCumber 68-69—137
Joseph Winslow 68-69—137
Kevin Dougherty 70-68—138
Jimmy Stanger 67-71—138
Tim Wilkinson 71-69—140
Danny Walker 70-70—140
Xinjun Zhang 69-71—140
Zac Blair 67-74—141
Chris Thompson 70-71—141
Chase Seiffert 65-76—141
John Oda 70-71—141
Paul Haley II 72-69—141
Austin Smotherman 66-75—141
Norman Xiong 70-71—141
Garrett Osborn 68-73—141
Davis Riley 71-70—141
Brett Stegmaier 70-72—142
Ben Kohles 67-75—142
Casey Wittenberg 71-71—142
Callum Tarren 71-71—142
Trevor Cone 73-69—142
Harry Higgs 71-71—142
Chris Baker 72-70—142
Vince India 69-73—142
Ben Polland 68-74—142
Rick Lamb 72-71—143
Maverick McNealy 74-69—143
Charlie Saxon 75-68—143
Akshay Bhatia 73-70—143
Brad Hopfinger 68-76—144
David Lingmerth 73-71—144
Dan McCarthy 68-76—144
Bo Hoag 72-72—144
Brian Campbell 73-71—144
Martin Flores 71-73—144
Vincent Whaley 68-76—144
Brett Coletta 70-74—144
Greg Yates 71-73—144
Michael Gligic 71-74—145
Sebastian Cappelen 71-74—145
Patrick Sullivan 75-70—145
Michael McGowan 70-75—145
Jamie Arnold 72-73—145
Michael Miller 74-71—145
Byron Meth 73-72—145
Brian Davis 73-72—145
Wes Roach 70-76—146
Steven Alker 72-74—146
Willy Wilcox 70-76—146
Frank Lickliter II 75-71—146
Michael Gellerman 75-71—146
T.J. Vogel 70-76—146
Wade Binfield 72-74—146
Drew Weaver 72-74—146
Oscar Fraustro 70-77—147
Chad Ramey 75-72—147
Ryan Sullivan 73-74—147
Rhein Gibson 74-74—148
Mark Hubbard 72-76—148
Christian Brand 74-74—148
Conrad Shindler 71-78—149
Will Cannon 69-80—149
Rico Hoey 73-77—150
Zach Wright 73-77—150
Michael Arnaud 72-79—151
Tom Lovelady 74-77—151
Nelson Ledesma 72-79—151
Joshua Creel 73-78—151
Andres Gallegos 71-80—151
Andrew Svoboda 76-77—153
Trey Shirley 73-80—153
Martin Piller 74-80—154
Rafael Campos 81-73—154
Edward Loar 79-80—159
Brian Richey 78-82—160

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer Scores Thru
Robby Shelton -12 F
Lanto Griffin -9 13
Tyler McCumber -7 F
Joseph Winslow -7 F
Kevin Dougherty -6 F
Jimmy Stanger -6 F
Matt Every -6 14
Chad Campbell -5 12
Ben Taylor -5 11

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.