Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 3, 2019 8:24 pm
 
EAST

Bryant 2, Rhode Island 0

Bucknell 6, Binghamton 4

CCSU 10, Quinnipiac 9

Cornell 4, Army 1

Fairfield 10, Yale 9

Fordham 5, Siena 4, 10 innings

George Washington 4, Towson 3

Georgetown 4, George Mason 1

Hartford 7, Boston College 4

LIU Brooklyn 10, Hofstra 1

Stony Brook 11, Iona 7

Marshall 10, W. Carolina 9

Md.-Eastern Shore 15, Mount St. Mary’s 12

Monmouth (NJ) 11, Princeton 6

Northeastern at UMass, ppd.

Old Westbury 9, Manhattanville 8

Rider 16, NJIT 10

Rutgers 11, Wagner 10

Thiel 1, Grove City 3

UConn 9, UMass-Lowell 4

SOUTH

Northwestern St. 9, MVSU 0

Richmond 11, Norfolk St. 1

William & Mary 8, Maryland 1

MIDWEST

Ball St. 12, Manchester 4

Bowling Green 12, Dayton 8

Clarke 8, Culver-Stockton 1

Concordia (Mich.) at Goshen, 2, ppd.

Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., ppd.

E. Illinois 11, Illinois College 1

Lawrence Tech at Grace (Ind.), 2, ccd.

Milwaukee 4, N. Illinois 2

Oakland City 4, Lindenwood-Belleville 3

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 10, Houston-Victoria 9

Texas Southern,11, Wiley 6

FAR WEST

New Mexico 12, Texas Tech 7

