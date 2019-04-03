Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Bryant 2, Rhode Island 0
Bucknell 6, Binghamton 4
CCSU 10, Quinnipiac 9
Cornell 4, Army 1
Fairfield 10, Yale 9
Fordham 5, Siena 4, 10 innings
George Washington 4, Towson 3
Georgetown 4, George Mason 1
Hartford 7, Boston College 4
Holy Cross 16, Dartmouth 10
Liberty 13, Elon 1
LIU Brooklyn 10, Hofstra 1
Marshall 10, W. Carolina 9
Md.-Eastern Shore 15, Mount St. Mary’s 12
Monmouth (NJ) 11, Princeton 6
Northeastern at UMass, ppd.
Old Westbury 9, Manhattanville 8
Rider 16, NJIT 10
Rutgers 11, Wagner 10
St. John’s 22, Columbia 7
Stony Brook 11, Iona 7
Thiel 1, Grove City 3
UConn 9, UMass-Lowell 4
UMBC 9, Navy 3
Campbell 3, N.C. Central 1
Charlotte 5, UNC-Asheville 2
East Carolina 6, Duke 1
E. Mennonite 13, Bridgewater (Va.) 10
FAU 6, Miami 4
Georgia 7, Kennesaw St. 6
Georgia Southern 3, Coll. of Charleston 1
Georgia St. 10, Furman 8
Northwestern St. 9, MVSU 0
Richmond 11, Norfolk St. 1
William & Mary 8, Maryland 1
Ball St. 12, Manchester 4
Bowling Green 12, Dayton 8
Clarke 8, Culver-Stockton 1
Concordia (Mich.) at Goshen, 2, ppd.
Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., ppd.
E. Illinois 11, Illinois College 1
Illinois St. 11, Iowa 6
Lawrence Tech at Grace (Ind.), 2, ccd.
Michigan 8, Toledo 2
Milwaukee 4, N. Illinois 2
Missouri 17, Kansas St. 2
Oakland City 4, Lindenwood-Belleville 3
Prairie View 10, Houston-Victoria 9
Texas Southern,11, Wiley 6
Nevada 6, Sacramento St. 2
New Mexico 12, Texas Tech 9
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.