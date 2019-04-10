Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Army 12, Manhattan 6

George Washington 8, William & Mary 4

Hartford 8, Marist 3

Lehigh 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

Navy 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4

NJIT 6, St. Peter’s 2

Stony Brook 9, CCSU 3

Towson 8, George Mason 3

SOUTH

MVSU at Stillman, ccd.

Morehead St. 11, Alabama A&M 5

Nicholls St. at Alcorn St., ccd.

Talladega at Tennessee Wesleyan, 2, ccd.

Williams Baptist at Bethel (Tenn.), 2, ccd.

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 10, Fort Wayne 4

Mount Vernon Nazarene 2, Marian (Ind.) 1

Robert Morris-Chicago at N. Illinois, ccd.

Valparaiso at Milwaukee, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern at Oklahoma, ccd.

