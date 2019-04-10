Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 10, 2019 9:56 pm
 
EAST

Army 12-4, Manhattan 6-1

Boston College 11, Quinnipiac 5

Bryant 11, Brown 7

Chesnut Hill 4, Holy Family 3

Fairfield 9, Hofstra 7

George Washington 8, William & Mary 4

Hartford 8, Marist 3

Holy Cross 7, Rhode Island 3

La Salle 13, Md.-Eastern Shore 4

Lehigh 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

Monmouth 8, Penn 5

Navy 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4

NJIT 6, St. Peter’s 2

Rutgers 9, Lafayette 3

Sacred Heart 9, Yale 8

Seton Hall 7, Princeton 2

Siena 12, Fordham 0

St. John’s 11, LIU Brooklyn 10

Stony Brook 9, CCSU 3

Towson 8, George Mason 3

UConn 6, Northeastern 2

UMass at UMass-Lowell, ppd., wether

UMBC 7, Delaware 4

Wagner 9, Rider 1

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 8, UNC Asheville 2

Clemson 2, Furman 0

E. Kentucky 17, N. Kentucky 2

Georgetown 4, Coppin St. 3

Georgia St. 4, Mercer 2

Georgia Southern 7, Kennesaw St. 2

Hood 18, E. Mennonite 5

Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Barton 2

MVSU at Stillman, ccd.

Morehead St. 11, Alabama A&M 5

Nicholls St. at Alcorn St., ccd.

Presbyterian 7, Wofford 6, 10 innings

Roanoke 11, Emory & Henry 4

S.C. Upstate 2, N.C. A&T 1

South Florida 12, Bethune-Cookman 2

Talladega at Tennessee Wesleyan, 2, ccd.

UNC Wilmington 5, Campbell 1

Virginia 14, Norfolk St. 4

Virginia Tech 4, ETSU 2

W. Carolina 4, Gardner-Webb 3

West Virginia 8, Maryland 1

Williams Baptist at Bethel (Tenn.), 2, ccd.

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 10, Fort Wayne 4

Culver-Stockton 15, Lincoln (Ill.) 5, 7 innings

Kansas St. 7, Omaha 2

Michigan 6, Indiana St. 4, 6 innings

Mount Vernon Nazarene 2, Marian (Ind.) 1

Ohio St. 4, Dayton 2

Oakland 10, E. Michigan 9

Robert Morris-Chicago at N. Illinois, ccd.

Valparaiso at Milwaukee, ccd.

W. Michigan 12, Notre Dame 2

Wright St. 12, Xavier 2

Youngstown St. 5, Toledo 3

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 13, UT Rio Grande Valley 7

Texas A&M-CC 17, Prairie View 9

Texas Southern at Oklahoma, ccd.

