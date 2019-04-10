Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Army 12-4, Manhattan 6-1
Boston College 11, Quinnipiac 5
Bryant 11, Brown 7
Chesnut Hill 4, Holy Family 3
Fairfield 9, Hofstra 7
George Washington 8, William & Mary 4
Hartford 8, Marist 3
Holy Cross 7, Rhode Island 3
La Salle 13, Md.-Eastern Shore 4
Lehigh 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
Monmouth 8, Penn 5
Navy 8, Mount St. Mary’s 4
NJIT 6, St. Peter’s 2
Rutgers 9, Lafayette 3
Sacred Heart 9, Yale 8
Seton Hall 7, Princeton 2
Siena 12, Fordham 0
St. John’s 11, LIU Brooklyn 10
Stony Brook 9, CCSU 3
Towson 8, George Mason 3
UConn 6, Northeastern 2
UMass at UMass-Lowell, ppd., wether
UMBC 7, Delaware 4
Wagner 9, Rider 1
Appalachian St. 8, UNC Asheville 2
Clemson 2, Furman 0
E. Kentucky 17, N. Kentucky 2
Georgetown 4, Coppin St. 3
Georgia St. 4, Mercer 2
Georgia Southern 7, Kennesaw St. 2
Hood 18, E. Mennonite 5
Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Barton 2
MVSU at Stillman, ccd.
Morehead St. 11, Alabama A&M 5
Nicholls St. at Alcorn St., ccd.
Presbyterian 7, Wofford 6, 10 innings
Roanoke 11, Emory & Henry 4
S.C. Upstate 2, N.C. A&T 1
South Florida 12, Bethune-Cookman 2
Talladega at Tennessee Wesleyan, 2, ccd.
UNC Wilmington 5, Campbell 1
Virginia 14, Norfolk St. 4
Virginia Tech 4, ETSU 2
W. Carolina 4, Gardner-Webb 3
West Virginia 8, Maryland 1
Williams Baptist at Bethel (Tenn.), 2, ccd.
Bowling Green 10, Fort Wayne 4
Culver-Stockton 15, Lincoln (Ill.) 5, 7 innings
Kansas St. 7, Omaha 2
Michigan 6, Indiana St. 4, 6 innings
Mount Vernon Nazarene 2, Marian (Ind.) 1
Ohio St. 4, Dayton 2
Oakland 10, E. Michigan 9
Robert Morris-Chicago at N. Illinois, ccd.
Valparaiso at Milwaukee, ccd.
W. Michigan 12, Notre Dame 2
Wright St. 12, Xavier 2
Youngstown St. 5, Toledo 3
Houston Baptist 13, UT Rio Grande Valley 7
Texas A&M-CC 17, Prairie View 9
Texas Southern at Oklahoma, ccd.
