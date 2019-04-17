Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

April 17, 2019 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Boston College 5, Northeastern 3

Bryant 14, Quinnipiac 5

Chestnut Hill 6, Bloomfield 1

Columbia 1, Monmouth 0

Advertisement

Coppin St. 5, Towson 2

Fairfield 7, Sacred Heart 0

Goldey-Beacom 5, Post (Conn.) 3

Grove City 4, St. Vincent 0

Hofstra 6, Rutgers 4

Iona 13, Albany 1

Lehigh 12, Lafayette 1

Marist 11, Binghamton 5

Navy 3, Bucknell 1

Princeton 11, Rider 0

St. John Fisher at Houghton, ppd.

Sciences (Pa.) 5, Dominican (N.Y.) 3

Thiel 10, Chatham 1

UMBC 6, Md.-Eastern Shore 1

West Virginia at Penn St., ppd.

WVU Tech 14, Ohio Christian 3

Wilmington (Del.) 3, Nyack 0

SOUTH

E. Mennonite 8, Shenandoah 5

Emmanuel 11, Augusta 5

George Mason 9, Maryland 5

MIDWEST

Concordia (Mich.) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Grace (Ind.) at W. Michigan, ppd.

Hannibal-LaGrange 11-4, Culver-Stockton 9-7

Indiana South Bend at St. Ambrose, 2, ppd.

Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 7

Trinity Christian at N. Illinois, ccd.

Wright St. 11, Cedarville 0

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.