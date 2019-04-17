Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Boston College 5, Northeastern 3

Bryant 14, Quinnipiac 5

Chestnut Hill 6, Bloomfield 1

Columbia 1, Monmouth 0

Coppin St. 5, Towson 2

Fairfield 7, Sacred Heart 0

Goldey-Beacom 5, Post (Conn.) 3

Grove City 4, St. Vincent 0

Hofstra 6, Rutgers 4

Iona 13, Albany 1

Lehigh 12, Lafayette 1

Marist 11, Binghamton 5

Navy 3, Bucknell 1

Princeton 11, Rider 0

St. John Fisher at Houghton, ppd.

Sciences (Pa.) 5, Dominican (N.Y.) 3

Thiel 10, Chatham 1

UMBC 6, Md.-Eastern Shore 1

West Virginia at Penn St., ppd.

WVU Tech 14, Ohio Christian 3

Wilmington (Del.) 3, Nyack 0

SOUTH

E. Mennonite 8, Shenandoah 5

Emmanuel 11, Augusta 5

George Mason 9, Maryland 5

MIDWEST

Concordia (Mich.) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Grace (Ind.) at W. Michigan, ppd.

Hannibal-LaGrange 11-4, Culver-Stockton 9-7

Indiana South Bend at St. Ambrose, 2, ppd.

Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 7

Trinity Christian at N. Illinois, ccd.

Wright St. 11, Cedarville 0

