Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Boston College 5, Northeastern 3
Bryant 14, Quinnipiac 5
Chestnut Hill 6, Bloomfield 1
Columbia 1, Monmouth 0
Coppin St. 5, Towson 2
Fairfield 7, Sacred Heart 0
Goldey-Beacom 5, Post (Conn.) 3
Grove City 4, St. Vincent 0
Hofstra 6, Rutgers 4
Iona 13, Albany 1
Lehigh 12, Lafayette 1
Marist 11, Binghamton 5
Navy 3, Bucknell 1
Princeton 11, Rider 0
St. John Fisher at Houghton, ppd.
Sciences (Pa.) 5, Dominican (N.Y.) 3
Thiel 10, Chatham 1
UMBC 6, Md.-Eastern Shore 1
West Virginia at Penn St., ppd.
WVU Tech 14, Ohio Christian 3
Wilmington (Del.) 3, Nyack 0
E. Mennonite 8, Shenandoah 5
Emmanuel 11, Augusta 5
George Mason 9, Maryland 5
Concordia (Mich.) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Grace (Ind.) at W. Michigan, ppd.
Hannibal-LaGrange 11-4, Culver-Stockton 9-7
Indiana South Bend at St. Ambrose, 2, ppd.
Toledo 11, Fort Wayne 7
Trinity Christian at N. Illinois, ccd.
Wright St. 11, Cedarville 0
