Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Promoted Matt Bourne to senior vice president/communications.

MLB/MLBPA — Announced the resignation of executive director of the Baseball Tomorrow Fund Cathy Bradley.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Pedro Araujo for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Wotherspoon from Norfolk (IL) and optioned him back to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

Advertisement

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Ben Taylor. Signed manager Terry Francona to a two-year contract extension.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Chris Ellis for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Homer Bailey from Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinsted LHP CC Sabathia from the suspended list and placed him on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Nick Rumbleow to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Hunter Strickland to the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Shawn Armstrong to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Connor Sadzeck to Seattle for RHP Grant Anderson.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Anthony Alford from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF David Bote on a five-year contract for 2020-24.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred RHP Jacob Nix to the 60-day IL, retroactive to Monday, April 1.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed SS Trea Turner on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Adrian Sanchez from Fresno (PCL). Optioned Jake Noll to Fresno.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded 1B Jake Vieth to Lake Erie (Frontier).

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Kameron Esthay and RHP Ryan Simpler.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Recalled G BJ Johnson from Lakeland (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Kemal Ishmael and G Adam Gettis to one-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with G Quinton Spain on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LS Patrick Scales to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE/FB Orson Charles.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Ryan Grant.

Alliance of American Football

AAF — Announced it has suspended operations.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Chase De Leo, RW Kiefer Sherwood and D Jake Dotchin to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Dillon Dube from Stockton (AHL) on an emergency basis.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Joe Cannata from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned F Aaron Luchuk from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed G Andrew Shortridge to a one-year contract and assigned him to San Jose (AHL) on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Jonathan Racine from Brampton (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned G Mitch Gillam to Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Derek Sheppard from Florida (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Returned F Joe Cox to Florida (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Dylan Bredo from Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released D Miles Gendron.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Eric Levine.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Mitch Ferguson to an amateur tryout.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Parker AuCoin.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Mike Chen.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Theo Calvas.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added G Chris Schornack as emergency backup.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Phil Johansson from an amateur tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Los Angeles FC M Diego Rossi an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a March 30 match against San Jose. Fined Real Salt Lake M Damir Kreilach an undisclosed amount for not leaving the field in a timely and orderly manner following his red card during a March 30 match against FC Dallas. Fined Portland M Sebastian Blanco and LA Galaxy M Joe Corona undisclosed amounts for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent during a March 31.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded a 2019 international spot to the LA Galaxy for allocation money.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Austin D Sean McFarlane one game.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted a waiver to Indiana freshman QB Jack Tuttle to play next season.

BROWN — Named Vinny Marino offensive coordinator, Tim Weaver defensive coordinator, Michael McCarthy offensive line coach, Ryan Mattison tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, Mike Donovan defensive line coach, Darryl Jackson defensive back coach and special teams coordinator, Eric Bunker running backs coach, Willie Edwards outside linebackers coach, Seitu Smith quarterbacks coach and Paul Frisone coodinator of football operations and player personnel.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Anne Crutchfield director of athletics.

FAIRFIELD — Named Jay Young men’s basketball coach.

HOFSTRA — Singed men’s basketball coach Joe Mihalich to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

LSU — Freshman F Naz Reid declared for the NBA draft.

MURRAY STATE — Sophomore G Ja Morant declared for the NBA draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Freshman G Coby White declared for the NBA draft.

PENN STATE — Named Carolyn Kieger women’s basketball coach.

ST. NORBERT — Announced it is joining the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

TEMPLE — Named Monte Ross associate head men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Junior G Jordan Bone declared for the NBA draft.

VANDERBILT — Freshman F/C Simisola Shittu declared for the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA TECH — Announced men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams is leaving to take the same position at Texas A&M.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.