Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Tim Hill and RHP Kevin McCarthy to Omaha (PCL). Recalled RHP Heath Fillmyer from Omaha. Selected the contract of LHP Richard Lovelady from Omaha. Returned RHP Chris Ellis to St. Louis.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Joe Harvey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Rocky Gale from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed C Russell Martin on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Tim Peterson to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Syracuse.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Brad Schaenzer.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded LHP Jared Koenig to Lake Erie (Frontier) for a player to be named.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHPs Tyler Fallwell and Eric Karch.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Travis Ballew.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Dominic Ficociello and RHP Parker French.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jon Niese.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced the resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed G Alex Redmond to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Orion Stewart.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled Fs Ryan Hitchcock and Yanick Turcotte, D Mike Cornell and David Quenneville and G Mitch Gillam from Worcester (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Signed F Chris McCarthy to a professional tryout.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Adam Smith to a two-year contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL — Suspended North Carolina M Austin da Luz, Bethlehem D Matt Real, Fresno M Seth Moses and Austin F Kleber one game.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Retained assistant men’s basketball coach Antoine Pettway. Named Bryan Hodgson and Charlie Henry assistant men’s basketball coaches, Mike Snowden men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach and Adam Bauman director of men’s basketball operations.

BELMONT — Named Casey Alexander men’s basketball coach.

DUKE — Freshman G RJ Barrett declared for the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Freshman G Keldon Johnson declared for the NBA draft.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — John Griffin III men’s assistant basketball coach.

TEMPLE — Named Brady Welsh director of men’s basketball sports performance.

