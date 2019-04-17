Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C Austin Wynns from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Eric Stamets to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of SS Mike Freeman from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Salt Lake (IL). Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Salt Lake.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Brian McCann from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Rich Hill to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Transferred RHP Corey Knebel to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Drew Gagnon to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Drew Anderson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Mike Mayers and OFs Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, Bader retroactive to Sunday. Optioned 3B Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL). Recalled OF Lane Thomas, SS Yairo Munoz and RHPs Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL). Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP Austin Pettibone to Sussex County (Can-Am) for RHP Brandon Barker.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Gilles Senn to a two-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed M Frankie Amaya on a one-month loan from Cincinnati (MLS).

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Jeff Crane deputy athletics director.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Freshman G A.J. Lawson declared for the NBA draft.

