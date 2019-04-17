Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh SS Ji-Hwan Bae (Greensboro-SAL) 30 games for violating the Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C Austin Wynns from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Daniel Palka to Charlotte (IL).

Advertisement

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Eric Stamets to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of SS Mike Freeman from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Salt Lake (IL). Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Marco Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Bassitt from Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Brian McCann from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Rich Hill to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Alex Wilson on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Jake Petricka from Wisconsin (MWL). Transferred RHP Corey Knebel to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Drew Gagnon to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHPs Drew Anderson and Nick Pivetta to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Lehigh Valley. Selected the contract of 2B Phil Gosselin from Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Tommy Hunter to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Mike Mayers and OFs Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL, Bader retroactive to Sunday. Optioned 3B Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL). Recalled OF Lane Thomas, SS Yairo Munoz and RHPs Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL). Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP Austin Pettibone to Sussex County (Can-Am) for RHP Brandon Barker.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Wuilmer Becerra, OF Jack Meggs, and RHP Taylor Wright. Released RHP Taylore Cherry and OF Zach Welz.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Mick Fennell.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Named Rich Cho vice president of basketball strategy and Glen Grunwald senior adviser within the basketball operations department.

FOOTBALL Alliance of American Football

AAF — Ceased business operations and filed for bankruptcy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Tyler Parsons, LW Ryan Lomberg, RW/C Curtis Lazar, RWs Matthew Phillips and Buddy Robinson, D Marcus Hogstrom and Rinat Valiev and Cs Spencer Foo, Glenn Gawdin and Tyler Graovac from Stockton (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Gilles Senn to a two-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Minnesota United FC MF Osvaldo Alonso for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. Fined Colorado Rapids MF Nicolás Mezquida for simulation/embellishment during game against D.C. United. Fined FC Cincinnati D Mathieu Deplagne for violating of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. COLUMBUS CREW — Named Neil McGuinness director of scouting.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed M Frankie Amaya on a one-month loan from Cincinnati (MLS).

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Announced sophomore F Anthony Duruji has transferred from Louisiana Tech.

GONZAGA — Junior F Brandon Clarke declared for the NBA draft.

LSU — Announced Joe Alleva is stepping down as athletic director and will be special assistant to the president for donor relations.

MEMPHIS — Named Jeff Crane deputy athletics director.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Freshman G A.J. Lawson declared for the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA — Junior F Mamadi Diakite declared for the NBA draft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.