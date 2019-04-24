Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Cody Anderson to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Blaine Hardy on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zac Reininger and LHP Jose Manuel Fernandez from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Ramsey. Designated LHP Sam Freeman for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Jake Cave and RHPs Tyler Duffey and Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHPs Kohl Stewart and Fernando Romero from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chad Green and C Kyle Higashioka to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated C Gary Sánchez from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded INF Ryne Ogren to Baltimore for RHP Mike Wright.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt and SS Andrew Velazquez to Durham (IL). Reinstated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day IL and 1B Ji-Man Choi from the restricted list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent 2B Rougned Odor to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated INF David Bote from paternity leave.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF Daniel Murphy from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Austin Brice to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Adrian Houser to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled SS Tyler Saladino from San Antonio.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 2B Kevin Newman to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated OF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed UT Jose Pirela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled INF Ty France from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Justin Miller to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed INF Edwin Arroyo.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed LHP David Holmberg.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed PK Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Exercised their option on CB William Jackson for one year through the 2020 season.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Exercised their fifth-year option on RB Ezekiel Elliott.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Brian Robison to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on DL DeForest Buckner.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed OL Tony Bergstrom.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Vincent Schiffner.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned G Niclas Westerholm to Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Givani Smith one game and Grand Rapids F Dominic Turgeon two games.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Matt Christine marketing director.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined M Kaku ab undisclosed amount and additional two-game suspension for reckless misconduct againts Sporting Kansas City. Reinstatement of FC Cincinnati F Fanendo Adi.

TENNIS

USTA — Announced the resignation of U.S. Open tournament director David Brewer after this year’s championship.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced SUNY Oneonta, Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Wisconsin-La Crosse and Wisconsin-Whitewater will join the conference as affiliate members for tennis beginning with the 2019-20 academic year.

BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack on a five-year contract extension.

COLUMBIA (Mo.) — Named James Arnold director of athletics.

CREIGHTON — Junior F Martin Krampelj and junior G Davion Mintz declared for the NBA draft.

NOTRE DAME — Sophomore women’s basketball F Danielle Patterson intends to transfer.

SYRACUSE_Named Harold Warren women’s assistant soccer coach.

