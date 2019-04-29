Listen Live Sports

West Virginia WR Marcus Simms enters NCAA transfer portal

April 29, 2019 5:23 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms is looking to transfer.

The school confirmed Monday that Simms has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Rather than play for new head coach Neal Brown after Dana Holgorsen left for Houston, Simms wrote Sunday on Twitter, “On to another chapter.”

Simms had 46 catches for 699 yards and two touchdowns as a junior this past season.

The departure of Simms is another blow to a unit already reeling by the graduations of David Sills and Gary Jennings, who combined for 28 TDs in 2018.

The top returning receiver is junior T.J. Simmons, who was fourth on the team last season with 28 catches for 341 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

