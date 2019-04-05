Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 10, Mariners 8

April 5, 2019 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 3 1 0 0 L.Grcia rf-cf 4 3 1 0
Haniger rf 5 1 1 2 Ti.Andr ss 4 4 3 3
Do.Sntn lf 4 1 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 5 2 1 0
Bruce 1b 5 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 0 1
T.Bckhm ss 5 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 4
Narvaez c 4 1 3 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 0 0
Healy 3b 3 1 1 3 Y.Alnso dh 2 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 4 1 2 1 J.Rndon 2b 3 0 1 0
D.Grdon 2b 0 1 0 0 Palka ph 1 0 0 0
D.Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 1 1 0
Y.Sanch ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 34 10 9 8
Seattle 101 204 000— 8
Chicago 330 000 31x—10

E_T.Beckham 3 (5). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 6. 2B_T.Beckham (4), Moncada (4), J.Rondon (2), Engel (1). HR_Haniger (2), Do.Santana (4), Healy (3), Vogelbach (2), Ti.Anderson (1). SB_D.Gordon (5), L.Garcia (2). SF_Healy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 5 7 6 4 1 4
Festa H,3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gearrin L,0-1 0 0 3 3 2 0
Rosscup BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Bradford 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Chicago
Lopez 5 6 6 6 4 5
Fry 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Burr W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Herrera H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colome S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

R.Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Gearrin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Advertisement

HBP_by Gearrin (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:36. A_32,723 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.