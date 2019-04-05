White Sox 10, Mariners 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .250 Haniger rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .282 Santana lf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .297 Bruce 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .152 Beckham ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .353 Narvaez c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .276 Healy 3b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .286 Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .364 Gordon 2b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .281 Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 8 9 8 5 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia rf-cf 4 3 1 0 1 0 .348 Anderson ss 4 4 3 3 1 0 .438 Abreu 1b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .280 Castillo c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .286 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 4 0 1 .458 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Alonso dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .176 Rondon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 a-Palka ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Engel cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143 b-Sanchez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .048 Totals 34 10 9 8 5 6

Seattle 101 204 000— 8 9 3 Chicago 330 000 31x—10 9 0

a-popped out for Rondon in the 7th. b-lined out for Engel in the 7th.

E_Beckham 3 (5). LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Beckham (4), Moncada (4), Rondon (2), Engel (1). HR_Santana (4), off Lopez; Vogelbach (2), off Lopez; Healy (3), off Lopez; Haniger (2), off Fry; Anderson (1), off Bradford. RBIs_Haniger 2 (7), Santana 2 (13), Healy 3 (9), Vogelbach (2), Anderson 3 (4), Castillo (1), Moncada 4 (10). SB_Gordon (5), Garcia (2). SF_Healy.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Bruce, Beckham); Chicago 5 (Rondon 2, Engel, Sanchez 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Chicago 4 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Haniger, Santana, Narvaez, Moore, Castillo, Jimenez. GIDP_Castillo, Rondon.

DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Gordon, Bruce), (Beckham, Moore, Bruce).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 5 7 6 4 1 4 93 4.02 Festa, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Gearrin, L, 0-1 0 0 3 3 2 0 14 10.80 Rosscup, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.45 Bradford 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 25 2.70 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 5 6 6 6 4 5 93 10.00 Fry 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 20 22.50 Burr, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.40 Herrera, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.25 Colome, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Gearrin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 3-2, Bradford 3-0. HBP_Gearrin (Castillo). PB_Castillo (1).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:36. A_32,723 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.