White Sox 10, Mariners 8

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Santana lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.297
|Bruce 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Beckham ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Healy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Gordon 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|5
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia rf-cf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Anderson ss
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.438
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.458
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Alonso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.176
|Rondon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Palka ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|b-Sanchez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Totals
|34
|10
|9
|8
|5
|6
|Seattle
|101
|204
|000—
|8
|9
|3
|Chicago
|330
|000
|31x—10
|9
|0
a-popped out for Rondon in the 7th. b-lined out for Engel in the 7th.
E_Beckham 3 (5). LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Beckham (4), Moncada (4), Rondon (2), Engel (1). HR_Santana (4), off Lopez; Vogelbach (2), off Lopez; Healy (3), off Lopez; Haniger (2), off Fry; Anderson (1), off Bradford. RBIs_Haniger 2 (7), Santana 2 (13), Healy 3 (9), Vogelbach (2), Anderson 3 (4), Castillo (1), Moncada 4 (10). SB_Gordon (5), Garcia (2). SF_Healy.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Bruce, Beckham); Chicago 5 (Rondon 2, Engel, Sanchez 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Chicago 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Haniger, Santana, Narvaez, Moore, Castillo, Jimenez. GIDP_Castillo, Rondon.
DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Gordon, Bruce), (Beckham, Moore, Bruce).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|7
|6
|4
|1
|4
|93
|4.02
|Festa, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Gearrin, L, 0-1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|14
|10.80
|Rosscup, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.45
|Bradford
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.70
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|93
|10.00
|Fry
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|22.50
|Burr, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.40
|Herrera, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.25
|Colome, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Gearrin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 3-2, Bradford 3-0. HBP_Gearrin (Castillo). PB_Castillo (1).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:36. A_32,723 (40,615).
