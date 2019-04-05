Listen Live Sports

White Sox 10, Mariners 8

April 5, 2019 6:06 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .250
Haniger rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .282
Santana lf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .297
Bruce 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Beckham ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .353
Narvaez c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .276
Healy 3b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .286
Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .364
Gordon 2b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .281
Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 8 9 8 5 9
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia rf-cf 4 3 1 0 1 0 .348
Anderson ss 4 4 3 3 1 0 .438
Abreu 1b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .280
Castillo c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .286
Moncada 3b 4 0 2 4 0 1 .458
Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Alonso dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .176
Rondon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
a-Palka ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cordell rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Engel cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143
b-Sanchez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Totals 34 10 9 8 5 6
Seattle 101 204 000— 8 9 3
Chicago 330 000 31x—10 9 0

a-popped out for Rondon in the 7th. b-lined out for Engel in the 7th.

E_Beckham 3 (5). LOB_Seattle 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Beckham (4), Moncada (4), Rondon (2), Engel (1). HR_Santana (4), off Lopez; Vogelbach (2), off Lopez; Healy (3), off Lopez; Haniger (2), off Fry; Anderson (1), off Bradford. RBIs_Haniger 2 (7), Santana 2 (13), Healy 3 (9), Vogelbach (2), Anderson 3 (4), Castillo (1), Moncada 4 (10). SB_Gordon (5), Garcia (2). SF_Healy.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Bruce, Beckham); Chicago 5 (Rondon 2, Engel, Sanchez 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Chicago 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Haniger, Santana, Narvaez, Moore, Castillo, Jimenez. GIDP_Castillo, Rondon.

DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Gordon, Bruce), (Beckham, Moore, Bruce).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 5 7 6 4 1 4 93 4.02
Festa, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Gearrin, L, 0-1 0 0 3 3 2 0 14 10.80
Rosscup, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.45
Bradford 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 25 2.70
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 5 6 6 6 4 5 93 10.00
Fry 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 20 22.50
Burr, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.40
Herrera, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.25
Colome, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Lopez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Gearrin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 3-2, Bradford 3-0. HBP_Gearrin (Castillo). PB_Castillo (1).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:36. A_32,723 (40,615).

