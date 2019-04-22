White Sox 12, Orioles 2

Chicago Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf-lf 6 2 1 0 Rickard cf 5 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 1 0 Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 6 2 3 5 Mancini rf 4 0 2 1 Y.Alnso dh 4 2 1 0 R.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 5 2 1 0 Sucre p 0 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 3 1 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 Engel cf 1 0 1 2 S.Wlkrs lf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 5 1 3 4 R.Ruiz 1b 4 0 2 0 Y.Sanch 2b 5 0 3 0 P.Svrno c 4 1 2 1 Cordell rf 5 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 0 Totals 44 12 15 11 Totals 36 2 9 2

Chicago 000 040 440—12 Baltimore 000 010 001— 2

E_Ri.Martin 2 (3), Moncada (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Y.Alonso (3), Ti.Anderson (4), Cordell (2), Mancini (10). HR_J.Abreu (4), J.McCann (2), P.Severino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Banuelos 4 5 0 0 1 4 Burr 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Fry W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Osich 1 1 1 1 0 2 Baltimore Hess L,1-4 5 5 4 4 2 3 Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 2 Scott 2-3 4 4 2 0 2 Castro 2-3 5 4 4 2 1 Yacabonis 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sucre 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Castro 3.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:26. A_8,555 (45,971).

