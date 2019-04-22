White Sox 12, Orioles 2

|Chicago
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf-lf
|6
|2
|1
|0
|Rickard cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Sucre p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|S.Wlkrs lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|1
|3
|4
|R.Ruiz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|P.Svrno c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cordell rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|12
|15
|11
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Chicago
|000
|040
|440—12
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001—
|2
E_Ri.Martin 2 (3), Moncada (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Y.Alonso (3), Ti.Anderson (4), Cordell (2), Mancini (10). HR_J.Abreu (4), J.McCann (2), P.Severino (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Banuelos
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Burr
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Fry W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osich
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Hess L,1-4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Ynoa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scott
|2-3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Castro
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Yacabonis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sucre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Castro 3.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:26. A_8,555 (45,971).
