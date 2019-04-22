Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 12, Orioles 2

April 22, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf-lf 6 2 1 0 Rickard cf 5 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 2 1 0 Villar 2b 4 1 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 6 2 3 5 Mancini rf 4 0 2 1
Y.Alnso dh 4 2 1 0 R.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 5 2 1 0 Sucre p 0 0 0 0
Dlmnico lf 3 1 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0
Engel cf 1 0 1 2 S.Wlkrs lf 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 5 1 3 4 R.Ruiz 1b 4 0 2 0
Y.Sanch 2b 5 0 3 0 P.Svrno c 4 1 2 1
Cordell rf 5 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 44 12 15 11 Totals 36 2 9 2
Chicago 000 040 440—12
Baltimore 000 010 001— 2

E_Ri.Martin 2 (3), Moncada (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Y.Alonso (3), Ti.Anderson (4), Cordell (2), Mancini (10). HR_J.Abreu (4), J.McCann (2), P.Severino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Banuelos 4 5 0 0 1 4
Burr 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Fry W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Osich 1 1 1 1 0 2
Baltimore
Hess L,1-4 5 5 4 4 2 3
Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 2
Scott 2-3 4 4 2 0 2
Castro 2-3 5 4 4 2 1
Yacabonis 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sucre 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Castro 3.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_3:26. A_8,555 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.