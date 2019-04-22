White Sox 12, Orioles 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-lf
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.314
|Abreu 1b
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.214
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.403
|Delmonico lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|McCann c
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.316
|Sanchez 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Cordell rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Totals
|44
|12
|15
|11
|4
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rickard cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.347
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Sucre p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Wilkerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Ruiz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|1
|11
|Chicago
|000
|040
|440—12
|15
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001—
|2
|9
|2
E_Moncada (3), Martin 2 (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Alonso (3), Anderson (4), Cordell (2), Mancini (10). HR_McCann (2), off Hess; Abreu (4), off Scott; Severino (3), off Osich. RBIs_Abreu 5 (17), McCann 4 (5), Engel 2 (3), Mancini (14), Severino (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Alonso, Cordell 3); Baltimore 4 (Nunez, Alberto, Severino, Martin). RISP_Chicago 5 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Severino.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Banuelos
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|71
|2.51
|Burr
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|5.68
|Fry, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|7.88
|Fulmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.40
|Osich
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|76
|5.88
|Ynoa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Scott
|2-3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
|30
|4.26
|Castro
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|45
|10.80
|Yacabonis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.61
|Sucre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Yacabonis 2-0. WP_Castro 3. PB_Severino (2).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:26. A_8,555 (45,971).
