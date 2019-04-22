Listen Live Sports

White Sox 12, Orioles 2

April 22, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-lf 6 2 1 0 0 1 .267
Moncada 3b 4 2 1 0 2 1 .314
Abreu 1b 6 2 3 5 0 1 .214
Alonso dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .192
Anderson ss 5 2 1 0 0 1 .403
Delmonico lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Engel cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .167
McCann c 5 1 3 4 0 1 .316
Sanchez 2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .241
Cordell rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .381
Totals 44 12 15 11 4 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rickard cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Mancini rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .347
Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294
Sucre p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Wilkerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Ruiz 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233
Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265
Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Totals 36 2 9 2 1 11
Chicago 000 040 440—12 15 1
Baltimore 000 010 001— 2 9 2

E_Moncada (3), Martin 2 (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Alonso (3), Anderson (4), Cordell (2), Mancini (10). HR_McCann (2), off Hess; Abreu (4), off Scott; Severino (3), off Osich. RBIs_Abreu 5 (17), McCann 4 (5), Engel 2 (3), Mancini (14), Severino (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Alonso, Cordell 3); Baltimore 4 (Nunez, Alberto, Severino, Martin). RISP_Chicago 5 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Severino.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Banuelos 4 5 0 0 1 4 71 2.51
Burr 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 32 5.68
Fry, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 7.88
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.40
Osich 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.38
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 1-4 5 5 4 4 2 3 76 5.88
Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Scott 2-3 4 4 2 0 2 30 4.26
Castro 2-3 5 4 4 2 1 45 10.80
Yacabonis 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.61
Sucre 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Yacabonis 2-0. WP_Castro 3. PB_Severino (2).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:26. A_8,555 (45,971).

