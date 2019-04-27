White Sox 12, Tigers 11

|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|L.Grcia cf-lf-cf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|6
|3
|4
|2
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|6
|2
|4
|3
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|4
|5
|D.Ptrsn lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.McCnn c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Ro.Rdri ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Joh.Hck 1b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Dlmnico ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cordell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|43
|12
|21
|12
|Detroit
|212
|311
|010—11
|Chicago
|100
|125
|201—12
DP_Detroit 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (5), D.Peterson (4), L.Garcia (7), Ti.Anderson (5), Moncada (7), Delmonico (1). HR_Castellanos (2), Mi.Cabrera (1), Ro.Rodriguez (2), Greiner (3), J.Jones (1), Ti.Anderson (5), J.Abreu (5), Y.Alonso (4), J.Rondon (2). SB_Ti.Anderson (10), J.McCann (2). SF_J.Harrison (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris
|5
|10
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Reininger
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|VerHagen H,1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett BS,1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez L,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Rodon
|3
|9
|8
|8
|3
|5
|Fulmer
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Jones
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Colome W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rodon pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
WP_Norris 2, Rodon, VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_4:02. A_18,016 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.