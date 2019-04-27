Listen Live Sports

White Sox 12, Tigers 11

April 27, 2019 12:26 am
 
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 4 2 1 0 L.Grcia cf-lf-cf 6 3 3 0
Cstllns rf 5 2 2 1 Ti.Andr ss 6 3 4 2
Mi.Cbrr dh 6 2 4 3 J.Abreu 1b 5 2 4 5
D.Ptrsn lf 4 1 2 1 J.McCnn c 4 2 2 0
Ro.Rdri ss 5 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 5 0 3 2
Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 3 0 El.Jmen lf 1 0 1 0
J.Hrrsn 2b 4 1 0 2 Engel cf 2 0 0 0
Greiner c 5 1 1 2 Dlmnico ph-lf 2 0 1 1
J.Jones cf 3 1 1 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 1 1 1
Goodrum ph-cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rndon 2b 5 1 2 1
Cordell rf 4 0 0 0
Totals 40 11 15 11 Totals 43 12 21 12
Detroit 212 311 010—11
Chicago 100 125 201—12

DP_Detroit 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (5), D.Peterson (4), L.Garcia (7), Ti.Anderson (5), Moncada (7), Delmonico (1). HR_Castellanos (2), Mi.Cabrera (1), Ro.Rodriguez (2), Greiner (3), J.Jones (1), Ti.Anderson (5), J.Abreu (5), Y.Alonso (4), J.Rondon (2). SB_Ti.Anderson (10), J.McCann (2). SF_J.Harrison (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 5 10 4 4 2 5
Reininger 1-3 5 5 5 0 1
VerHagen H,1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Garrett BS,1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jimenez L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Chicago
Rodon 3 9 8 8 3 5
Fulmer 3 4 2 2 1 5
Jones 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Herrera 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Colome W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

Rodon pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

WP_Norris 2, Rodon, VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:02. A_18,016 (40,615).

