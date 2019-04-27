Listen Live Sports

White Sox 12, Tigers 11

April 27, 2019 12:27 am
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 2 1 0 2 1 .239
Castellanos rf 5 2 2 1 1 2 .267
Cabrera dh 6 2 4 3 0 1 .292
Peterson lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .227
Rodriguez ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .304
Hicks 1b 3 0 3 0 2 0 .306
Harrison 2b 4 1 0 2 0 0 .156
Greiner c 5 1 1 2 0 4 .227
J.Jones cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .156
b-Goodrum ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Totals 40 11 15 11 7 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-lf-cf 6 3 3 0 0 2 .292
Anderson ss 6 3 4 2 0 1 .402
Abreu 1b 5 2 4 5 0 0 .260
McCann c 4 2 2 0 1 0 .362
Moncada 3b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .323
E.Jimenez lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .135
a-Delmonico ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Alonso dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .185
Rondon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .294
Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .258
Totals 43 12 21 12 4 10
Detroit 212 311 010—11 15 0
Chicago 100 125 201—12 21 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Engel in the 6th. b-grounded out for J.Jones in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Cabrera (5), Peterson (4), Garcia (7), Anderson (5), Moncada (7), Delmonico (1). HR_Castellanos (2), off Rodon; Cabrera (1), off Rodon; Greiner (3), off Rodon; J.Jones (1), off Fulmer; Rodriguez (2), off Herrera; Alonso (4), off Norris; Rondon (2), off Reininger; Abreu (5), off Reininger; Anderson (5), off J.Jimenez. RBIs_Castellanos (8), Cabrera 3 (10), Peterson (6), Rodriguez (4), Harrison 2 (7), Greiner 2 (8), J.Jones (1), Anderson 2 (16), Abreu 5 (24), Moncada 2 (20), Alonso (11), Rondon (4), Delmonico (1). SB_Anderson (10), McCann (2). SF_Harrison.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Peterson 2, Harrison, Greiner); Chicago 3 (Moncada, Engel 2). RISP_Detroit 5 for 12; Chicago 6 for 11.

LIDP_Rondon. GIDP_Cabrera, Garcia, Cordell.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Harrison, Hicks), (Rodriguez, Harrison, Hicks), (Harrison, Hicks); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Rondon, Abreu).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 5 10 4 4 2 5 87 3.93
Reininger 1-3 5 5 5 0 1 21 67.50
VerHagen, H, 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 10 7.71
Garrett, BS, 1-1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 19 2.89
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.57
J.Jimenez, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 3 17 5.23
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon 3 9 8 8 3 5 85 4.94
Fulmer 3 4 2 2 1 5 54 5.19
N.Jones 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.48
Herrera 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 27 2.25
Colome, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.53

Rodon pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 1-1, Stumpf 1-0, Fulmer 2-2, Herrera 2-0. WP_Norris 2, Rodon, VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:02. A_18,016 (40,615).

