White Sox 12, Tigers 11

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Castellanos rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Cabrera dh
|6
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.292
|Peterson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Rodriguez ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.306
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.156
|Greiner c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.227
|J.Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.156
|b-Goodrum ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|11
|7
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-lf-cf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Anderson ss
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.402
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.260
|McCann c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.362
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.323
|E.Jimenez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|a-Delmonico ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Alonso dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.185
|Rondon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Cordell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Totals
|43
|12
|21
|12
|4
|10
|Detroit
|212
|311
|010—11
|15
|0
|Chicago
|100
|125
|201—12
|21
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Engel in the 6th. b-grounded out for J.Jones in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 10, Chicago 9. 2B_Cabrera (5), Peterson (4), Garcia (7), Anderson (5), Moncada (7), Delmonico (1). HR_Castellanos (2), off Rodon; Cabrera (1), off Rodon; Greiner (3), off Rodon; J.Jones (1), off Fulmer; Rodriguez (2), off Herrera; Alonso (4), off Norris; Rondon (2), off Reininger; Abreu (5), off Reininger; Anderson (5), off J.Jimenez. RBIs_Castellanos (8), Cabrera 3 (10), Peterson (6), Rodriguez (4), Harrison 2 (7), Greiner 2 (8), J.Jones (1), Anderson 2 (16), Abreu 5 (24), Moncada 2 (20), Alonso (11), Rondon (4), Delmonico (1). SB_Anderson (10), McCann (2). SF_Harrison.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Peterson 2, Harrison, Greiner); Chicago 3 (Moncada, Engel 2). RISP_Detroit 5 for 12; Chicago 6 for 11.
LIDP_Rondon. GIDP_Cabrera, Garcia, Cordell.
DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Harrison, Hicks), (Rodriguez, Harrison, Hicks), (Harrison, Hicks); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Rondon, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|5
|10
|4
|4
|2
|5
|87
|3.93
|Reininger
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|21
|67.50
|VerHagen, H, 1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|7.71
|Garrett, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|2.89
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.57
|J.Jimenez, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|5.23
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon
|3
|9
|8
|8
|3
|5
|85
|4.94
|Fulmer
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|54
|5.19
|N.Jones
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.48
|Herrera
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|2.25
|Colome, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.53
Rodon pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 1-1, Stumpf 1-0, Fulmer 2-2, Herrera 2-0. WP_Norris 2, Rodon, VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_4:02. A_18,016 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.