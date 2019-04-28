White Sox 4, Tigers 1

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf-lf 3 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0 D.Ptrsn pr-dh 0 0 0 0 J.McCnn dh 4 0 0 0 Goodrum lf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 2 2 G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Rndon lf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Rdri ss 2 1 0 0 Engel cf 1 0 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 1 1 Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 1 1 Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 31 4 9 4

Detroit 010 000 000—1 Chicago 200 000 11x—4

E_Ti.Anderson (6), B.Farmer (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos (9), W.Castillo (2). SB_Ro.Rodriguez (1). CS_Ro.Rodriguez (1). SF_Y.Sanchez (1). S_L.Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd L,2-2 6 5 2 2 1 9 Farmer 1 2 1 1 1 1 Alcantara 1 2 1 1 1 0 Chicago Lopez W,2-3 6 2 1 0 3 14 Fry H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Herrera H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Colome S,5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Boyd (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_2:58. A_14,539 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.