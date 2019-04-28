White Sox 4, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|D.Ptrsn pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|G.Bckhm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdri ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000—1
|Chicago
|200
|000
|11x—4
E_Ti.Anderson (6), B.Farmer (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos (9), W.Castillo (2). SB_Ro.Rodriguez (1). CS_Ro.Rodriguez (1). SF_Y.Sanchez (1). S_L.Garcia (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd L,2-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Farmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alcantara
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Lopez W,2-3
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|14
|Fry H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herrera H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Boyd (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:58. A_14,539 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.