White Sox 4, Tigers 1

April 28, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf-lf 3 1 1 1
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0
D.Ptrsn pr-dh 0 0 0 0 J.McCnn dh 4 0 0 0
Goodrum lf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 2 2
G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Rndon lf 3 0 0 0
Ro.Rdri ss 2 1 0 0 Engel cf 1 0 1 0
Greiner c 3 0 1 1 Cordell rf 3 1 1 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 1 1
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 31 4 9 4
Detroit 010 000 000—1
Chicago 200 000 11x—4

E_Ti.Anderson (6), B.Farmer (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos (9), W.Castillo (2). SB_Ro.Rodriguez (1). CS_Ro.Rodriguez (1). SF_Y.Sanchez (1). S_L.Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd L,2-2 6 5 2 2 1 9
Farmer 1 2 1 1 1 1
Alcantara 1 2 1 1 1 0
Chicago
Lopez W,2-3 6 2 1 0 3 14
Fry H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Herrera H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colome S,5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Boyd (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_14,539 (40,615).

