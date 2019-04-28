White Sox 4, Tigers 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .283 1-Peterson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Goodrum lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .333 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .220 Rodriguez ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .280 Greiner c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .232 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .146 Totals 29 1 2 1 4 20

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .385 Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .273 McCann dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .324 Castillo c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .204 Rondon lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Engel cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .158 Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .234 Totals 31 4 9 4 3 10

Detroit 010 000 000—1 2 1 Chicago 200 000 11x—4 9 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Farmer (1), Anderson (6). LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos (9), Castillo (2). RBIs_Greiner (9), Garcia (11), Castillo 2 (8), Sanchez (3). SB_Rodriguez (1). CS_Rodriguez (1). SF_Sanchez. S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Goodrum, Dixon, Jones); Chicago 4 (Garcia, McCann, Rondon 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Detroit 1 (Farmer, Beckham, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 2-2 6 5 2 2 1 9 99 3.13 Farmer 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 2.70 Alcantara 1 2 1 1 1 0 23 3.75 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 2-3 6 2 1 0 3 14 105 6.03 Fry, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.10 Herrera, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.08 Colome, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.31

HBP_Boyd (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_14,539 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.