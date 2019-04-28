White Sox 4, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.283
|1-Peterson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Goodrum lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.220
|Rodriguez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.146
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|4
|20
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|McCann dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Rondon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Cordell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|3
|10
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000—1
|2
|1
|Chicago
|200
|000
|11x—4
|9
|1
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Farmer (1), Anderson (6). LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos (9), Castillo (2). RBIs_Greiner (9), Garcia (11), Castillo 2 (8), Sanchez (3). SB_Rodriguez (1). CS_Rodriguez (1). SF_Sanchez. S_Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Goodrum, Dixon, Jones); Chicago 4 (Garcia, McCann, Rondon 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_Anderson.
DP_Detroit 1 (Farmer, Beckham, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 2-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|99
|3.13
|Farmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.70
|Alcantara
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|3.75
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 2-3
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|14
|105
|6.03
|Fry, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.10
|Herrera, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.08
|Colome, S, 5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|2.31
HBP_Boyd (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:58. A_14,539 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.