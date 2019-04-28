Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
White Sox 4, Tigers 1

April 28, 2019
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .283
1-Peterson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Goodrum lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .333
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .220
Rodriguez ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .280
Greiner c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .232
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .146
Totals 29 1 2 1 4 20
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .385
Abreu 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .273
McCann dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .324
Castillo c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .204
Rondon lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Engel cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .158
Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265
Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Totals 31 4 9 4 3 10
Detroit 010 000 000—1 2 1
Chicago 200 000 11x—4 9 1

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Farmer (1), Anderson (6). LOB_Detroit 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Castellanos (9), Castillo (2). RBIs_Greiner (9), Garcia (11), Castillo 2 (8), Sanchez (3). SB_Rodriguez (1). CS_Rodriguez (1). SF_Sanchez. S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Goodrum, Dixon, Jones); Chicago 4 (Garcia, McCann, Rondon 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Detroit 1 (Farmer, Beckham, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 2-2 6 5 2 2 1 9 99 3.13
Farmer 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 2.70
Alcantara 1 2 1 1 1 0 23 3.75
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 2-3 6 2 1 0 3 14 105 6.03
Fry, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.10
Herrera, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.08
Colome, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.31

HBP_Boyd (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_14,539 (40,615).

