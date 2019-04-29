White Sox 5, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rickard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.198
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Alberto rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.176
|Severino c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.164
|a-Wilkerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|4
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.375
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|McCann c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Rondon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Alonso dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.190
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|001
|001
|010—3
|9
|1
|Chicago
|022
|000
|10x—5
|9
|2
a-struck out for Martin in the 9th.
E_Severino (1), Moncada (4), Rondon (3). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 11. 2B_Abreu (8), McCann 2 (4). HR_Severino (4), off Banuelos; Alonso (5), off Means; Anderson (6), off Means. RBIs_Davis 2 (13), Severino (8), Anderson 2 (18), Alonso 2 (13), Cordell (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Nunez 2, Davis, R.Ruiz); Chicago 6 (Anderson 2, McCann, Rondon, Engel 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Chicago 1 for 7.
GIDP_Villar, Davis.
DP_Chicago 2 (Abreu, Moncada, Banuelos), (Moncada, Rondon, Abreu).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 3-3
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|91
|2.81
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|6.75
|Scott
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|6.75
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|8.59
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Banuelos, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|93
|2.70
|J.Ruiz
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9.53
|Bummer, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Herrera, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.51
|Colome, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.13
J.Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Castro 3-0, Bummer 1-0. HBP_Means 2 (Moncada,Garcia), Ramirez (Garcia). WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:18. A_14,717 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.