White Sox 5, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .198 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Smith Jr. lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .276 Alberto rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .324 Davis 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .176 Severino c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .262 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .164 a-Wilkerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Totals 34 3 9 3 4 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Anderson ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .375 Abreu 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .279 McCann c 5 1 3 0 0 1 .357 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .314 Rondon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Alonso dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .190 Cordell rf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .250 Engel cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .171 Totals 33 5 9 5 4 6

Baltimore 001 001 010—3 9 1 Chicago 022 000 10x—5 9 2

a-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Severino (1), Moncada (4), Rondon (3). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 11. 2B_Abreu (8), McCann 2 (4). HR_Severino (4), off Banuelos; Alonso (5), off Means; Anderson (6), off Means. RBIs_Davis 2 (13), Severino (8), Anderson 2 (18), Alonso 2 (13), Cordell (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Nunez 2, Davis, R.Ruiz); Chicago 6 (Anderson 2, McCann, Rondon, Engel 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Chicago 1 for 7.

GIDP_Villar, Davis.

DP_Chicago 2 (Abreu, Moncada, Banuelos), (Moncada, Rondon, Abreu).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 3-3 5 6 4 4 1 2 91 2.81 Ramirez 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 25 6.75 Scott 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 19 6.75 Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 8.59 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Banuelos, W, 2-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 6 93 2.70 J.Ruiz 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 9.53 Bummer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Herrera, H, 5 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 25 2.51 Colome, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.13

J.Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Castro 3-0, Bummer 1-0. HBP_Means 2 (Moncada,Garcia), Ramirez (Garcia). WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:18. A_14,717 (40,615).

