White Sox 5, Orioles 3

April 29, 2019 11:44 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .198
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Smith Jr. lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .276
Alberto rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .324
Davis 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .176
Severino c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .262
R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .164
a-Wilkerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Totals 34 3 9 3 4 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Anderson ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .375
Abreu 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .279
McCann c 5 1 3 0 0 1 .357
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .314
Rondon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Alonso dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .190
Cordell rf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .250
Engel cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .171
Totals 33 5 9 5 4 6
Baltimore 001 001 010—3 9 1
Chicago 022 000 10x—5 9 2

a-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Severino (1), Moncada (4), Rondon (3). LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 11. 2B_Abreu (8), McCann 2 (4). HR_Severino (4), off Banuelos; Alonso (5), off Means; Anderson (6), off Means. RBIs_Davis 2 (13), Severino (8), Anderson 2 (18), Alonso 2 (13), Cordell (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Nunez 2, Davis, R.Ruiz); Chicago 6 (Anderson 2, McCann, Rondon, Engel 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Chicago 1 for 7.

GIDP_Villar, Davis.

DP_Chicago 2 (Abreu, Moncada, Banuelos), (Moncada, Rondon, Abreu).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 3-3 5 6 4 4 1 2 91 2.81
Ramirez 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 25 6.75
Scott 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 19 6.75
Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 8.59
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Banuelos, W, 2-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 6 93 2.70
J.Ruiz 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 9.53
Bummer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Herrera, H, 5 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 25 2.51
Colome, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.13

J.Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Castro 3-0, Bummer 1-0. HBP_Means 2 (Moncada,Garcia), Ramirez (Garcia). WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:18. A_14,717 (40,615).

