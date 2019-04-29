Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 5, Orioles 3

April 29, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 3 0 0 0
Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 5 1 1 2
R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 2 0
Smth Jr lf 4 2 2 0 J.McCnn c 5 1 3 0
Alberto rf 4 0 3 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 2 2 J.Rndon 2b 4 0 1 0
Sverino c 3 1 2 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 1 1 2
R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 1
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 0
S.Wlkrs ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 5 9 5
Baltimore 001 001 010—3
Chicago 022 000 10x—5

E_Moncada (4), J.Rondon (3), Severino (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 11. 2B_J.Abreu (8), J.McCann 2 (4). HR_Severino (4), Ti.Anderson (6), Y.Alonso (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means L,3-3 5 6 4 4 1 2
Ramirez 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Scott 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Banuelos W,2-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 6
Ruiz 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bummer H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Herrera H,5 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Colome S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

J.Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Means (Moncada), by Means (Garcia), by Ramirez (Garcia). WP_Scott.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:18. A_14,717 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.