White Sox 5, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Alberto rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|J.Rndon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Baltimore
|001
|001
|010—3
|Chicago
|022
|000
|10x—5
E_Moncada (4), J.Rondon (3), Severino (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 11. 2B_J.Abreu (8), J.McCann 2 (4). HR_Severino (4), Ti.Anderson (6), Y.Alonso (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means L,3-3
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Scott
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Banuelos W,2-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Ruiz
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera H,5
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colome S,6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
J.Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Means (Moncada), by Means (Garcia), by Ramirez (Garcia). WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:18. A_14,717 (40,615).
