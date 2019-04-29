White Sox 5, Orioles 3

Baltimore Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 L.Grcia lf 3 0 0 0 Rickard cf 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 5 1 1 2 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 0 2 0 Smth Jr lf 4 2 2 0 J.McCnn c 5 1 3 0 Alberto rf 4 0 3 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 2 2 J.Rndon 2b 4 0 1 0 Sverino c 3 1 2 1 Y.Alnso dh 3 1 1 2 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 5 9 5

Baltimore 001 001 010—3 Chicago 022 000 10x—5

E_Moncada (4), J.Rondon (3), Severino (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Chicago 11. 2B_J.Abreu (8), J.McCann 2 (4). HR_Severino (4), Ti.Anderson (6), Y.Alonso (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Means L,3-3 5 6 4 4 1 2 Ramirez 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Scott 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago Banuelos W,2-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 3 6 Ruiz 0 1 0 0 0 0 Bummer H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Herrera H,5 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Colome S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

J.Ruiz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Means (Moncada), by Means (Garcia), by Ramirez (Garcia). WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:18. A_14,717 (40,615).

