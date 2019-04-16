Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 5, Royals 1

April 16, 2019 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 L.Grcia cf-rf 4 1 1 2
A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 2 2
H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 1 4 1
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 1 0
Duda dh 4 1 2 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0
Owings ss 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 1 0
Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 Palka rf 3 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 0 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 2 1 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 9 5
Kansas City 010 000 000—1
Chicago 001 030 01x—5

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Y.Alonso (1), W.Castillo (1). HR_Duda (2), L.Garcia (1), Moncada 2 (5), Y.Alonso (3). SB_Ti.Anderson (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lopez L,0-2 6 8 4 4 2 10
Newberry 2 1 1 1 0 4
Chicago
Lopez W,1-2 6 5 1 1 2 5
Fry H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jones H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colome 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:39. A_13,583 (40,615).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.