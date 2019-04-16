White Sox 5, Royals 1

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 L.Grcia cf-rf 4 1 1 2 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 2 2 H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 1 4 1 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 1 0 Duda dh 4 1 2 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 Palka rf 3 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 2 1 0 0 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 9 5

Kansas City 010 000 000—1 Chicago 001 030 01x—5

DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Y.Alonso (1), W.Castillo (1). HR_Duda (2), L.Garcia (1), Moncada 2 (5), Y.Alonso (3). SB_Ti.Anderson (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Lopez L,0-2 6 8 4 4 2 10 Newberry 2 1 1 1 0 4 Chicago Lopez W,1-2 6 5 1 1 2 5 Fry H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jones H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Herrera H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Colome 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:39. A_13,583 (40,615).

