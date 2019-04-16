White Sox 5, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duda dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Sanch 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000—1
|Chicago
|001
|030
|01x—5
DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Y.Alonso (1), W.Castillo (1). HR_Duda (2), L.Garcia (1), Moncada 2 (5), Y.Alonso (3). SB_Ti.Anderson (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lopez L,0-2
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|10
|Newberry
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Chicago
|Lopez W,1-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Fry H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_2:39. A_13,583 (40,615).
