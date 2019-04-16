Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
White Sox 5, Royals 1

April 16, 2019 11:05 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .345
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .182
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215
Duda dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222
Owings ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Totals 30 1 5 1 3 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .290
Moncada 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .333
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Alonso dh 4 1 4 1 0 0 .220
Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .421
Castillo c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .129
Palka rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Sanchez 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .143
Totals 32 5 9 5 2 14
Kansas City 010 000 000—1 5 0
Chicago 001 030 01x—5 9 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Alonso (1), Castillo (1). HR_Duda (2), off R.Lopez; Moncada (4), off J.Lopez; Garcia (1), off J.Lopez; Moncada (5), off J.Lopez; Alonso (3), off Newberry. RBIs_Duda (8), Garcia 2 (6), Moncada 2 (16), Alonso (9). SB_Anderson (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Chicago 4 (Jimenez, Castillo, Palka, Sanchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_O’Hearn, Owings, Anderson.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Chicago 2 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
J.Lopez, L, 0-2 6 8 4 4 2 10 101 4.30
Newberry 2 1 1 1 0 4 32 6.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Lopez, W, 1-2 6 5 1 1 2 5 104 8.84
Fry, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 11.12
Jones, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.05
Herrera, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.12
Colome 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.25

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:39. A_13,583 (40,615).

