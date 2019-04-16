White Sox 5, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Duda dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.290
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.421
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.129
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|2
|14
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|001
|030
|01x—5
|9
|0
LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Alonso (1), Castillo (1). HR_Duda (2), off R.Lopez; Moncada (4), off J.Lopez; Garcia (1), off J.Lopez; Moncada (5), off J.Lopez; Alonso (3), off Newberry. RBIs_Duda (8), Garcia 2 (6), Moncada 2 (16), Alonso (9). SB_Anderson (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Chicago 4 (Jimenez, Castillo, Palka, Sanchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_O’Hearn, Owings, Anderson.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Chicago 2 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Lopez, L, 0-2
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|10
|101
|4.30
|Newberry
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|32
|6.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Lopez, W, 1-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|104
|8.84
|Fry, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11.12
|Jones, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.05
|Herrera, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.12
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.25
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_2:39. A_13,583 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.