White Sox 5, Royals 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .345 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .283 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .182 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Duda dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Totals 30 1 5 1 3 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-rf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .290 Moncada 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .333 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197 Alonso dh 4 1 4 1 0 0 .220 Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .421 Castillo c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .129 Palka rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Sanchez 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .143 Totals 32 5 9 5 2 14

Kansas City 010 000 000—1 5 0 Chicago 001 030 01x—5 9 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Alonso (1), Castillo (1). HR_Duda (2), off R.Lopez; Moncada (4), off J.Lopez; Garcia (1), off J.Lopez; Moncada (5), off J.Lopez; Alonso (3), off Newberry. RBIs_Duda (8), Garcia 2 (6), Moncada 2 (16), Alonso (9). SB_Anderson (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Chicago 4 (Jimenez, Castillo, Palka, Sanchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_O’Hearn, Owings, Anderson.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Chicago 2 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu), (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA J.Lopez, L, 0-2 6 8 4 4 2 10 101 4.30 Newberry 2 1 1 1 0 4 32 6.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Lopez, W, 1-2 6 5 1 1 2 5 104 8.84 Fry, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 11.12 Jones, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.05 Herrera, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.12 Colome 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.25

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:39. A_13,583 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.