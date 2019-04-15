White Sox 5, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.314
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.352
|Dozier 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Duda dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.174
|Owings rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.200
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|a-Soler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Hamilton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|7
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.323
|Abreu dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.453
|Castillo c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.107
|Palka rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|1-Engel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|030
|000
|100—4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|030
|02x—5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Palka in the 8th.
E_Castillo (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Gordon (6), Dozier (2), Maldonado (3), Garcia (5), Anderson (3). HR_Dozier (4), off Santana; Owings (1), off Santana; Castillo (1), off Boxberger. RBIs_Merrifield (8), Dozier (8), Owings 2 (7), Garcia (4), Moncada (14), Castillo 2 (4), Sanchez (1). SB_Hamilton (3). CS_Dozier (1), Engel (1). SF_Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield 2, O’Hearn 2); Chicago 3 (Alonso, Jimenez, Sanchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; Chicago 2 for 7.
GIDP_Mondesi, Maldonado.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Gordon, O’Hearn), (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn); Chicago 2 (Alonso, Anderson), (Sanchez, Anderson, Alonso).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fillmyer
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|79
|9.00
|Barlow
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|36
|2.57
|Boxberger, L, 0-3, BS, 2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|9.72
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|91
|10.38
|Banuelos, W, 1-0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|43
|3.48
|Colome, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.57
HBP_Fillmyer (Abreu), Barlow (Palka). WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.
T_3:02. A_12,553 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.