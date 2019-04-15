White Sox 5, Royals 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .314 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .352 Dozier 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .300 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Duda dh 1 1 0 0 3 0 .174 Owings rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .200 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .195 a-Soler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Hamilton cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .220 Totals 29 4 6 4 7 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .293 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .323 Abreu dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .211 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .152 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Anderson ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .453 Castillo c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .107 Palka rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000 1-Engel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .150 Totals 32 5 9 5 3 6

Kansas City 030 000 100—4 6 0 Chicago 000 030 02x—5 9 1

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Palka in the 8th.

E_Castillo (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Gordon (6), Dozier (2), Maldonado (3), Garcia (5), Anderson (3). HR_Dozier (4), off Santana; Owings (1), off Santana; Castillo (1), off Boxberger. RBIs_Merrifield (8), Dozier (8), Owings 2 (7), Garcia (4), Moncada (14), Castillo 2 (4), Sanchez (1). SB_Hamilton (3). CS_Dozier (1), Engel (1). SF_Merrifield.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield 2, O’Hearn 2); Chicago 3 (Alonso, Jimenez, Sanchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; Chicago 2 for 7.

GIDP_Mondesi, Maldonado.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Gordon, O’Hearn), (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn); Chicago 2 (Alonso, Anderson), (Sanchez, Anderson, Alonso).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fillmyer 5 5 3 3 1 2 79 9.00 Barlow 2 2 0 0 1 4 36 2.57 Boxberger, L, 0-3, BS, 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 9.72 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana 5 6 3 3 3 3 91 10.38 Banuelos, W, 1-0 3 0 1 1 3 1 43 3.48 Colome, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.57

HBP_Fillmyer (Abreu), Barlow (Palka). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.

T_3:02. A_12,553 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.