Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 5, Royals 4

April 15, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .314
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .352
Dozier 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .300
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Duda dh 1 1 0 0 3 0 .174
Owings rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .200
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .195
a-Soler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Hamilton cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .220
Totals 29 4 6 4 7 6
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .293
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .323
Abreu dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .211
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .152
Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Anderson ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .453
Castillo c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .107
Palka rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000
1-Engel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .150
Totals 32 5 9 5 3 6
Kansas City 030 000 100—4 6 0
Chicago 000 030 02x—5 9 1

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Palka in the 8th.

E_Castillo (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Gordon (6), Dozier (2), Maldonado (3), Garcia (5), Anderson (3). HR_Dozier (4), off Santana; Owings (1), off Santana; Castillo (1), off Boxberger. RBIs_Merrifield (8), Dozier (8), Owings 2 (7), Garcia (4), Moncada (14), Castillo 2 (4), Sanchez (1). SB_Hamilton (3). CS_Dozier (1), Engel (1). SF_Merrifield.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield 2, O’Hearn 2); Chicago 3 (Alonso, Jimenez, Sanchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; Chicago 2 for 7.

GIDP_Mondesi, Maldonado.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Gordon, O’Hearn), (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn); Chicago 2 (Alonso, Anderson), (Sanchez, Anderson, Alonso).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fillmyer 5 5 3 3 1 2 79 9.00
Barlow 2 2 0 0 1 4 36 2.57
Boxberger, L, 0-3, BS, 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 9.72
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santana 5 6 3 3 3 3 91 10.38
Banuelos, W, 1-0 3 0 1 1 3 1 43 3.48
Colome, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.57

HBP_Fillmyer (Abreu), Barlow (Palka). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.

T_3:02. A_12,553 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.