White Sox 5, Yankees 2

April 14, 2019 4:44 pm
 
Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf-rf 5 0 1 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 3 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 1
J.Abreu dh 3 1 1 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Y.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 1 1
El.Jmen lf 2 1 0 0 C.Frzer dh 4 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 4 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Palka rf 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 0 0
Engel cf 1 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 2 1 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 1 2 0
Totals 32 5 9 5 Totals 31 2 4 2
Chicago 000 410 000—5
New York 101 000 000—2

E_Ti.Anderson (4). DP_Chicago 1, New York 1. LOB_Chicago 7, New York 4. 2B_Moncada (6), J.Abreu (3), Y.Sanchez (2), Voit (1). HR_Ti.Anderson (3). SB_L.Garcia (4), Moncada (1), J.Abreu 2 (2), J.McCann (1). CS_Moncada (1), Y.Sanchez (1). SF_J.Abreu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon W,2-2 6 3 2 2 2 5
Fry H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jones H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Herrera H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colome S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Tanaka L,1-1 4 7 5 5 3 6
Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kahnle 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 2 2
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 2
Green 1 1 0 0 0 2

Tanaka pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

WP_Rodon.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:21. A_40,104 (47,309).

