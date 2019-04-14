White Sox 5, Yankees 2

|Chicago
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Frzer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Chicago
|000
|410
|000—5
|New York
|101
|000
|000—2
E_Ti.Anderson (4). DP_Chicago 1, New York 1. LOB_Chicago 7, New York 4. 2B_Moncada (6), J.Abreu (3), Y.Sanchez (2), Voit (1). HR_Ti.Anderson (3). SB_L.Garcia (4), Moncada (1), J.Abreu 2 (2), J.McCann (1). CS_Moncada (1), Y.Sanchez (1). SF_J.Abreu (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Rodon W,2-2
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Fry H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jones H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome S,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Tanaka L,1-1
|4
|7
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kahnle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Harvey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Tanaka pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
WP_Rodon.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:21. A_40,104 (47,309).
