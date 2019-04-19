Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 7, Tigers 3

April 19, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia ss 5 1 2 2 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 1 1 1
Moncada 3b 4 2 2 2 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 1 0
Y.Alnso dh 5 0 1 1 Goodrum 1b 3 1 1 1
El.Jmen lf 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 D.Ptrsn lf 3 0 1 0
Cordell rf 3 2 1 0 G.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0
Y.Sanch 2b 1 1 1 0 Greiner c 4 1 1 1
Engel cf 4 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 32 3 7 3
Chicago 100 010 500—7
Detroit 001 000 101—3

DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Detroit 5. 2B_J.Abreu (4), Candelario (4), G.Beckham (3). HR_Moncada (6), J.Harrison (1), Goodrum (2), Greiner (1). SB_Cordell (1), Y.Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon W,3-2 6 3 1 1 3 6
Burr 1 1 1 1 0 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colome 1 3 1 1 0 0
Detroit
Zimmermann L,0-3 6 1-3 6 5 5 4 4
Stumpf 0 3 2 2 0 0
Garrett 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Stumpf pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari.

Advertisement

T_2:50. A_14,568 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.