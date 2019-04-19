White Sox 7, Tigers 3

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia ss 5 1 2 2 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 4 2 2 2 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 2 2 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 1 0 Y.Alnso dh 5 0 1 1 Goodrum 1b 3 1 1 1 El.Jmen lf 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 D.Ptrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Cordell rf 3 2 1 0 G.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 1 1 1 0 Greiner c 4 1 1 1 Engel cf 4 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 32 3 7 3

Chicago 100 010 500—7 Detroit 001 000 101—3

DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Detroit 5. 2B_J.Abreu (4), Candelario (4), G.Beckham (3). HR_Moncada (6), J.Harrison (1), Goodrum (2), Greiner (1). SB_Cordell (1), Y.Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Rodon W,3-2 6 3 1 1 3 6 Burr 1 1 1 1 0 0 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 Colome 1 3 1 1 0 0 Detroit Zimmermann L,0-3 6 1-3 6 5 5 4 4 Stumpf 0 3 2 2 0 0 Garrett 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Stumpf pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:50. A_14,568 (41,297).

