White Sox 7, Tigers 3

|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Ptrsn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Chicago
|100
|010
|500—7
|Detroit
|001
|000
|101—3
DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Detroit 5. 2B_J.Abreu (4), Candelario (4), G.Beckham (3). HR_Moncada (6), J.Harrison (1), Goodrum (2), Greiner (1). SB_Cordell (1), Y.Sanchez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Rodon W,3-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Burr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,0-3
|6
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Stumpf
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Garrett
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stumpf pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:50. A_14,568 (41,297).
