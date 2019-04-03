Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 8, Indians 3

April 3, 2019 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-rf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .368
Moncada 3b 3 3 2 2 2 0 .450
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .300
Alonso dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .200
Jimenez lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .200
Palka rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Engel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rondon ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .111
McCann c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .050
Totals 40 8 13 8 4 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
J.Ramirez 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .158
Luplow rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .143
Santana 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .471
H.Ramirez dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .235
Allen lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Naquin ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Moroff 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Stamets ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 34 3 5 3 1 13
Chicago 310 200 020—8 13 3
Cleveland 100 000 002—3 5 1

a-flied out for Perez in the 7th.

E_Moncada (1), Rondon (1), Sanchez (3), Stamets (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B_Moncada (3), Abreu (1), Rondon (1). HR_Moncada (2), off Ramirez; H.Ramirez (2), off Jones. RBIs_Moncada 2 (6), Abreu 3 (7), Alonso (4), Palka (2), Rondon (1), Santana (5), H.Ramirez 2 (3). SB_Garcia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Jimenez, Palka, McCann, Sanchez); Cleveland 3 (H.Ramirez, Allen 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 15; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Santana.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, W, 1-1 6 2 1 0 1 9 103 1.59
Burr 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 9.00
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00
Jones 1 3 2 2 0 2 22 16.20
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 0-2 3 1-3 8 6 4 3 4 83 5.23
Olson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 25 0.00
Otero 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 0.00
Ramirez 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 16.20
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0. WP_Rodon.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:01. A_10,689 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.