White Sox 8, Indians 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Moncada 3b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.450
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|Jimenez lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rondon ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|McCann c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.050
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|4
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Luplow rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.471
|H.Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Allen lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Naquin ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Moroff 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Stamets ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|1
|13
|Chicago
|310
|200
|020—8
|13
|3
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|002—3
|5
|1
a-flied out for Perez in the 7th.
E_Moncada (1), Rondon (1), Sanchez (3), Stamets (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B_Moncada (3), Abreu (1), Rondon (1). HR_Moncada (2), off Ramirez; H.Ramirez (2), off Jones. RBIs_Moncada 2 (6), Abreu 3 (7), Alonso (4), Palka (2), Rondon (1), Santana (5), H.Ramirez 2 (3). SB_Garcia (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Jimenez, Palka, McCann, Sanchez); Cleveland 3 (H.Ramirez, Allen 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 15; Cleveland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Santana.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, W, 1-1
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|103
|1.59
|Burr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|9.00
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Jones
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|16.20
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|4
|3
|4
|83
|5.23
|Olson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0.00
|Otero
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|16.20
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0. WP_Rodon.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:01. A_10,689 (35,225).
