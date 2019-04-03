White Sox 8, Indians 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-rf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .368 Moncada 3b 3 3 2 2 2 0 .450 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .300 Alonso dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .200 Jimenez lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .200 Palka rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Engel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rondon ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .111 McCann c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .050 Totals 40 8 13 8 4 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Ramirez 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .158 Luplow rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .143 Santana 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .471 H.Ramirez dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .235 Allen lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 a-Naquin ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Moroff 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Stamets ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 34 3 5 3 1 13

Chicago 310 200 020—8 13 3 Cleveland 100 000 002—3 5 1

a-flied out for Perez in the 7th.

E_Moncada (1), Rondon (1), Sanchez (3), Stamets (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B_Moncada (3), Abreu (1), Rondon (1). HR_Moncada (2), off Ramirez; H.Ramirez (2), off Jones. RBIs_Moncada 2 (6), Abreu 3 (7), Alonso (4), Palka (2), Rondon (1), Santana (5), H.Ramirez 2 (3). SB_Garcia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Jimenez, Palka, McCann, Sanchez); Cleveland 3 (H.Ramirez, Allen 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 15; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Santana.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon, W, 1-1 6 2 1 0 1 9 103 1.59 Burr 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 9.00 Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00 Jones 1 3 2 2 0 2 22 16.20 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, L, 0-2 3 1-3 8 6 4 3 4 83 5.23 Olson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 25 0.00 Otero 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 0.00 Ramirez 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 16.20 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0. WP_Rodon.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:01. A_10,689 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.