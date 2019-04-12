Listen Live Sports

White Sox 9, Yankees 6, 7 innings,

April 12, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia rf 4 1 2 2 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 2 1 0 1
J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 Voit dh 3 1 0 0
Y.Alnso dh 4 1 2 3 Torres ss 2 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 G.Bird 1b 3 0 0 0
El.Jmen lf 4 2 3 3 LMahieu 2b 2 1 2 2
J.McCnn c 3 2 1 1 C.Frzer lf 2 1 1 0
J.Rndon 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1
Engel cf 2 1 1 0 Romine c 3 0 1 1
Totals 31 9 12 9 Totals 24 6 7 6
Chicago 100 240 2—9
New York 220 101 x—6

E_Ti.Anderson (3). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. 2B_L.Garcia 2 (4), Engel (2), Urshela (2). HR_Y.Alonso (2), El.Jimenez 2 (2), J.McCann (1), Gardner (3). SB_Ti.Anderson (5). SF_Judge (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,2-1 5 6 6 4 4 6
Ruiz H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fry H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jones S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Happ L,0-2 4 9 6 6 2 5
Holder 2 1 1 1 1 3
Green 1-3 2 2 2 0 0

J.Happ pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Jones (Judge).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_40,913 (47,309).

