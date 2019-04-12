White Sox 9, Yankees 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .341 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .488 Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .204 Alonso dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .162 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .314 Jimenez lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .319 McCann c 3 2 1 1 1 2 .318 Rondon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Engel cf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .176 Totals 31 9 12 9 3 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Judge rf 2 1 0 1 0 1 .277 Voit dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .184 Torres ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 LeMahieu 2b 2 1 2 2 1 0 .439 Frazier lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .308 Romine c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .222 Totals 24 6 7 6 4 7

Chicago 100 240 2—9 12 1 New York 220 101 x—6 7 0

E_Anderson (3). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. 2B_Garcia 2 (4), Engel (2), Urshela (2). HR_Alonso (2), off Happ; Jimenez (1), off Holder; Jimenez (2), off Green; McCann (1), off Green; Gardner (3), off Giolito. RBIs_Garcia 2 (3), Alonso 3 (8), Jimenez 3 (6), McCann (1), Gardner (4), Judge (8), LeMahieu 2 (7), Urshela (2), Romine (3). SB_Anderson (5). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Garcia 2, Anderson, Moncada); New York 2 (Voit 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; New York 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alonso.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 5 6 6 4 4 6 102 6.19 Ruiz 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 21.60 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 12.60 Jones 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.06 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 4 9 6 6 2 5 88 8.76 Holder 2 1 1 1 1 3 35 5.19 Green 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 11.81

Happ pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-1, Fry 2-0, Jones 2-0, Holder 1-1. HBP_Jones (Judge).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_40,913 (47,309).

