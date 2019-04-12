White Sox 9, Yankees 6

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.341
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.488
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.162
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Jimenez lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.319
|McCann c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.318
|Rondon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Engel cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Totals
|31
|9
|12
|9
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|LeMahieu 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.439
|Frazier lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|24
|6
|7
|6
|4
|7
|Chicago
|100
|240
|2—9
|12
|1
|New York
|220
|101
|x—6
|7
|0
E_Anderson (3). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. 2B_Garcia 2 (4), Engel (2), Urshela (2). HR_Alonso (2), off Happ; Jimenez (1), off Holder; Jimenez (2), off Green; McCann (1), off Green; Gardner (3), off Giolito. RBIs_Garcia 2 (3), Alonso 3 (8), Jimenez 3 (6), McCann (1), Gardner (4), Judge (8), LeMahieu 2 (7), Urshela (2), Romine (3). SB_Anderson (5). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Garcia 2, Anderson, Moncada); New York 2 (Voit 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 8; New York 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Alonso.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|6
|102
|6.19
|Ruiz
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|21.60
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12.60
|Jones
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.06
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|4
|9
|6
|6
|2
|5
|88
|8.76
|Holder
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|5.19
|Green
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|11.81
Happ pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Giolito pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-1, Fry 2-0, Jones 2-0, Holder 1-1. HBP_Jones (Judge).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:43. A_40,913 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.