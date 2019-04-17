Listen Live Sports

White Sox pitcher Giolito exits start with tight hamstring

April 17, 2019 3:10 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has left Tuesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Giolito seemed to feel discomfort throwing a 1-1 pitch to Alex Gordon with two outs in the third inning. He stretched it and took a few warmup tosses before heading to the dugout. Ryan Burr struck out Gordon.

Giolito did not allow a run or hit in 2 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out five, walked one and hit a batter.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

