White Sox pitcher Giolito exits start with tight hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has left Tuesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Giolito seemed to feel discomfort throwing a 1-1 pitch to Alex Gordon with two outs in the third inning. He stretched it and took a few warmup tosses before heading to the dugout. Ryan Burr struck out Gordon.

Giolito did not allow a run or hit in 2 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out five, walked one and hit a batter.

