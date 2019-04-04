Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
White Sox reinstate SS Anderson, send Covey to Triple-A

April 4, 2019 5:51 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Dylan Covey to Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox also reinstated right-hander Ian Hamilton from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Charlotte on Thursday.

Covey has allowed two runs — one earned — in two relief appearances. He was 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA in 21 starts and six relief outings last year.

Anderson’s wife, Bria, gave birth to their second child, daughter Paxton, in Chicago on Monday.

Hamilton has right shoulder inflammation and was limited to one spring training appearance. He made 10 relief appearances for the White Sox last season.

Chicago plays Seattle on Friday in a home opener postponed a day because of nasty weather.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

