White Sox rookie OF Jiménez leaves with ankle injury

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox rookie Eloy Jiménez has left their game against Detroit with a sprained right ankle.

Jiménez, one of baseball’s top prospects, got hurt when he jumped into the wall in left while trying to catch Grayson Greiner’s two-run homer in the third inning. Jiménez’s right foot appeared to get caught in the padding on the wall and he crumpled onto the warning track.

The 22-year-old Jiménez remained down for a couple minutes Friday, and then walked off the field with a trainer. X-rays were negative, and the team said he will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Leury García moved from center field to left, and Adam Engel came in to play center.

Advertisement

Jiménez was activated from the bereavement list on Friday. He had returned home to the Dominican Republic following the death of his grandmother.

Jiménez singled in the second inning. He began the day with a .231 batting average, three homers and eight RBIs in 20 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.