Whitecaps-Fire, Sums

Vancouver 0 1—1 Chicago 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Vancouver, Reyna, 1, 53rd minute; 2, Chicago, Nikolic, 2 (penalty kick), 84th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath; Chicago, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Crepeau, 79th. Chicago, Adams, 40th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Jose Da Silva; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

A_10,439.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Scott Sutter; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom (Lass Bangoura, 90th), Felipe Martins, Russell Teibert; Fredy Montero (Joaquin Ardaiz, 72nd), Yordy Reyna (Lucas Venuto, 66th).

Chicago_David Ousted; Johan Kappelhof, Marcelo; Mo Adams (Djordje Mihailovic, 67th), Nico Gaitan (Cristian Martinez, 74th), Jeremiah Gutjahr, Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic, C.J. Sapong.

