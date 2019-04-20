Whitecaps-Orlando City, Sums

|Vancouver
|0
|0—0
|Orlando
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Orlando, Nani, 4 (Ruan), 88th minute.
Goalies_Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Maxime Crepeau; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.
Yellow Cards_Orlando, Nani, 62nd. Vancouver, Cornelius, 90th; Bangoura, 90th.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Jeremy Kieso; Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Yusri Rudolf.
A_0.
___
Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 90th), Lamine Sane; Will Johnson (Sacha Kljestan, 76th), Sebastian Mendez, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Tesho Akindele, 72nd), Chris Mueller, Nani.
Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry (Lass Bangoura, 90th), Scott Sutter; Hwang In-beom, Felipe Martins, Russell Teibert (Victor Giro, 90th); Fredy Montero (Joaquin Ardaiz, 79th), Yordy Reyna.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.