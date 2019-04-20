Listen Live Sports

Whitecaps-Orlando City, Sums

April 20, 2019 5:25 pm
 
Vancouver 0 0—0
Orlando 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Orlando, Nani, 4 (Ruan), 88th minute.

Goalies_Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Maxime Crepeau; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Nani, 62nd. Vancouver, Cornelius, 90th; Bangoura, 90th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Jeremy Kieso; Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Yusri Rudolf.

A_0.

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 90th), Lamine Sane; Will Johnson (Sacha Kljestan, 76th), Sebastian Mendez, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Tesho Akindele, 72nd), Chris Mueller, Nani.

Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry (Lass Bangoura, 90th), Scott Sutter; Hwang In-beom, Felipe Martins, Russell Teibert (Victor Giro, 90th); Fredy Montero (Joaquin Ardaiz, 79th), Yordy Reyna.

