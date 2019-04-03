Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has brain tumor

April 3, 2019 2:18 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, plans to have surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Stafford shared the details Wednesday on her Instagram account. She says an MRI showed the tumor on cranial nerves after she had vertigo spells within the last year.

Kelly and the Matthew Stafford have three daughters . They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

