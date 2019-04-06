Wild-Stars Sums

Minnesota 0 0 0—0 Dallas 0 0 3—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 11:27; Brodin, MIN, (hooking), 13:39.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (too many men on the ice), 0:43; Seeler, MIN, (roughing), 7:05; Faksa, DAL, (roughing), 7:05; Faksa, DAL, Major (fighting), 9:11; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 9:11.

Third Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 32 (Klingberg, Radulov), 2:44 (pp). 2, Dallas, Seguin 33 (Oleksiak, Benn), 8:55. 3, Dallas, Pitlick 8 (Dickinson, Hintz), 12:01. Penalties_Pateryn, MIN, (tripping), 2:03; Fedun, DAL, (hooking), 13:55.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-5-12_24. Dallas 14-20-10_44.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 6-8-3 (44 shots-41 saves). Dallas, Bishop 27-15-2 (24-24).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.