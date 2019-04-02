William & Mary names Dane Fischer as men’s basketball coach

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary has named George Mason assistant coach Dane Fischer as its new men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Samantha Huge made the announcement Tuesday. Fischer has coached for 16 years, the last four as the top assistant to Dave Paulsen at George Mason. He has never been a head coach and received a five-year contract with the Tribe.

Huge says 39-year-old Fischer “understands what is required to win at a highly selective academic institution and he embraces all that makes William & Mary special.”

Fischer was Paulsen’s top assistant at Bucknell, which won four regular season championships in the Patriot League and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Fischer replaces Tony Shaver, who was fired after 16 years with the Tribe.

