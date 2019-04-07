Listen Live Sports

Williams sails past Dickson to claim Congressional Cup title

April 7, 2019 10:45 pm
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ian Williams of Britain beat Scotty Dickson of the host Long Beach Yacht Club 3-0 to win the Congressional Cup match racing title Sunday.

Williams claimed his fourth Congressional Cup since 2011. He defeated defending champion and four-time Congressional Cup winner Taylor Canfield of the United States in the semifinals Saturday.

Canfield took third overall after beating Johnnie Berntsson of Sweden 2-0.

Canfield is skipper of America’s Cup challenger Stars & Stripes Team USA, which is backed by the Long Beach Yacht Club.

