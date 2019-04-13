Listen Live Sports

Wimbledon junior champion Swiatek into Samsung Open final

April 13, 2019 1:57 pm
 
LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) — Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek advanced to her first WTA tour final by beating Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 6-1 in the Samsung Open semifinals on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Pole, playing in a tournament main draw for only the third time, won in just 54 minutes.

Swiatek, ranked No. 115, will debut in the top 100 when the new rankings are published Monday.

In Sunday’s final, Swiatek will face Slovenia’s Polona Hercog, who is seeking her first title since 2012.

Hercog, the highest-ranked player in the semifinals at No. 89, won 7-5, 6-4 against Fiona Ferro.

Whoever wins the clay-court event in the Swiss Alps will be the 17th different winner on tour this season. No player has won two titles.

