Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Knicks, Box

April 7, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (110)

Brown Jr. 6-12 0-0 13, Portis 4-14 1-1 11, Bryant 7-11 2-3 17, Satoransky 3-8 1-1 7, Beal 5-17 1-1 13, Green 7-10 5-6 19, Dekker 3-9 0-0 7, D.Robinson 3-7 4-6 10, Mahinmi 1-5 0-0 2, Randle 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 43-104 14-18 110.

NEW YORK (113)

Knox 5-14 5-8 16, Kornet 6-11 1-2 17, M.Robinson 4-5 3-3 11, Hezonja 12-21 3-4 30, Dotson 2-8 0-0 6, Ellenson 3-4 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 6-12 0-0 15, Jenkins 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 41-80 14-19 113.

Washington 23 33 33 21—110
New York 29 23 27 34—113

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-35 (Randle 3-8, Portis 2-5, Beal 2-6, Bryant 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Dekker 1-4, D.Robinson 0-1, Green 0-3, Satoransky 0-3), New York 17-34 (Kornet 4-8, Smith Jr. 3-5, Hezonja 3-6, Ellenson 2-2, Dotson 2-3, Jenkins 2-3, Knox 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 50 (Portis 10), New York 43 (M.Robinson 11). Assists_Washington 24 (Satoransky 7), New York 24 (Dotson, Smith Jr., Hezonja, Knox 5). Total Fouls_Washington 16, New York 14. A_19,812 (19,812).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.