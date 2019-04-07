Wizards-Knicks, Box

WASHINGTON (110)

Brown Jr. 6-12 0-0 13, Portis 4-14 1-1 11, Bryant 7-11 2-3 17, Satoransky 3-8 1-1 7, Beal 5-17 1-1 13, Green 7-10 5-6 19, Dekker 3-9 0-0 7, D.Robinson 3-7 4-6 10, Mahinmi 1-5 0-0 2, Randle 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 43-104 14-18 110.

NEW YORK (113)

Knox 5-14 5-8 16, Kornet 6-11 1-2 17, M.Robinson 4-5 3-3 11, Hezonja 12-21 3-4 30, Dotson 2-8 0-0 6, Ellenson 3-4 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 6-12 0-0 15, Jenkins 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 41-80 14-19 113.

Washington 23 33 33 21—110 New York 29 23 27 34—113

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-35 (Randle 3-8, Portis 2-5, Beal 2-6, Bryant 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Dekker 1-4, D.Robinson 0-1, Green 0-3, Satoransky 0-3), New York 17-34 (Kornet 4-8, Smith Jr. 3-5, Hezonja 3-6, Ellenson 2-2, Dotson 2-3, Jenkins 2-3, Knox 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 50 (Portis 10), New York 43 (M.Robinson 11). Assists_Washington 24 (Satoransky 7), New York 24 (Dotson, Smith Jr., Hezonja, Knox 5). Total Fouls_Washington 16, New York 14. A_19,812 (19,812).

