The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WNBA guard Riquna Williams charged in fight with ex-partner

April 30, 2019 5:09 pm
 
PAHOKEE, Fla. (AP) — WNBA free-agent guard Riquna Williams has been arrested after authorities say she attacked her ex-girlfriend at a Florida home.

According to an arrest report, Williams forced her way inside and repeatedly struck Alkeria Davis in the head and pulled her hair. Two men told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies they spent 10 minutes trying to break up the fight in December.

When they finally separated the women, authorities say 28-year-old Williams grabbed a firearm from her car, placed it on the trunk and pointed it at the man, saying “you’ll get all 18” before speeding off.

Davis said she and Williams had been together on and off for five years and had broken up a month ago.

Williams was booked Monday for burglary and aggravated-assault charges. A judge ordered she remain jailed in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

