Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WNIT Champions

April 6, 2019 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

2019 — Arizona

2018 — Indiana

2017 — Michigan

2016 — South Dakota

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

2015 — UCLA

2014 — Rutgers

2013 — Drexel

2012 — Oklahoma State

2011 — Toledo

2010 — California

2009 — South Florida

2008 — Marquette

2007 — Wyoming

2006 — Kansas State

2005 — Missouri State

2004 — Creighton

2003 — Auburn

2002 — Oregon

2001 — Ohio State

2000 — Wisconsin

1999 — Arkansas

1998 — Penn State

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.