Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 20

Appalachian State 57, UNC Ashville 55

Marshall 67, Davidson 64

North Texas 56, Texas Rio Grande Valley 42

Utah State 68, UC Riverside 60

Thursday, March 21

Campbell 58, Coastal Carolina 54

Southern Mississippi 77, Nicholls 71

North Alabama 64, Georgia State 57

Tennessee Tech 73, Akron 59

Quarterfinals Monday, March 25

Appalachian State 83, Marshall 71

Campbell 70, Tennessee Tech 62

North Alabama 69, Southern Mississippi 65, OT

Tuesday, March 26

North Texas 56, Utah State 54

Semifinals Friday, March 29

North Texas 56, North Alabama 53

Saturday, March 30

Appalachian State 70, Campbell 57

Championship Wednesday, April 3

Appalachian State 76, North Texas 59

