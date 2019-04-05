Listen Live Sports

Women’s European medalist rider tests positive for steroid

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union says cyclocross rider Denise Betsema tested positive for an anabolic steroid and is provisionally suspended.

Betsema, 26, placed fourth at the women’s world championships race in February, when she was edged out of the medals by her Netherlands teammate Marianne Vos.

The UCI says Betsema tested positive one week earlier at a World Cup event in her home country.

Cycling’s governing body did not specify which steroid she allegedly used.

No timetable was given by the UCI to prosecute the disciplinary case.

Betsema took bronze in the European Championships last year.

