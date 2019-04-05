Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 20

Morehead State 71, Ohio State 61

Pepperdine 91, Cal Baptist 79

Pacific 77, Fresno State 72

Thursday, March 21

VCU 65, Charlotte 52

Advertisement

Arkansas 88, Houston 80, OT

UAB 93, Troy 89

Kent State 64, Green Bay 59

Butler 89, Northeastern 72

Cincinnati 76, Youngstown State 62

West Virginia 83, Rider 43

Toledo 71, Seton Hall 65

Western Kentucky 67, Miami 63

Ohio 81, High Point 74

South Florida 84, Stetson 50

Virginia Tech 92, Furman 65

Providence 71, Hartford 54

Middle Tennessee 59, IUPUI 47

TCU 72, Prairie View A&M 41

Northwestern 74, Dayton 51

Texas-Arlington 60, Stephen F. Austin 54

Wyoming 68, Northern Colorado 60

Denver 83, New Mexico 75

Arizona 66, Idaho State 56

Idaho 79, Loyola Marymount 64

Friday, March 22

Villanova 86, Old Dominion 81, OT

James Madison 48, N.C. A&T 37

Harvard 69, Drexel 56

Georgetown 90, Sacred Heart 59

Pennsylvania 64, American 45

Minnesota 91, Northern Iowa 75

South Alabama 73, Lamar 71

Saint Mary’s 67, Hawaii 43

Second Round Saturday, March 23

TCU 71, Texas-Arlington 54

Butler 70, Kent State 52

Sunday, March 24

Virginia Tech 82, VCU 72

Ohio 59, Middle Tennessee 57

Northwestern 54, Toledo 47

West Virginia 64, Villanova 57

Cincinnati 72, Minnesota 65

Georgetown 70, Harvard 65

Western Kentucky 68, Morehead State 65

Arkansas 100, UAB 52

Providence 64, Pennsylvania 54

Wyoming 78, South Alabama 71

Idaho 88, Denver 66

Arizona 64, Pacific 48

James Madison 71, South Florida 54

Pepperdine 65, Saint Mary’s 61

Third Round Tuesday, March 26

Georgetown 53, Providence 46

Wednesday, March 27

Northwestern 56, West Virginia 54

Thursday, March 28

Ohio 68, Western Kentucky 60

Cincinnati 72, Butler 65

James Madison 70, Virginia Tech 66

TCU 82, Arkansas 78

Wyoming 61, Pepperdine 60

Arizona 68, Idaho 60

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 30

Northwestern 61, Ohio 58

Sunday, March 31

TCU 69, Cincinnati 55

James Madison 54, Georgetown 44

Arizona 67, Wyoming 45

Semifinals Wednesday, April 3

Northwestern 74, James Madison 69

Arizona 59, TCU 53

Championship Saturday, April 6

Northwestern (21-14) vs. Arizona (23-13), 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.