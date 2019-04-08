Listen Live Sports

WR Ricardo Louis agrees to 1-year contract with Dolphins

April 8, 2019 3:21 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Ricardo Louis has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with his hometown team, the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins were also allocated Brazilian defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto (Dur-VAHL’ KEY’-ay-royce NAY’-toh) via the NFL’s international pathway program. Queiroz spent the past four seasons on two of Brazil’s best teams — Cuiabá Arsenal and Galo FA — and played for the national team.

Louis missed the 2018 season following neck surgery and was released last week by the Cleveland Browns. They made him a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, and he made 45 catches for 562 yards and no scores in his first two NFL seasons.

Louis was born in Miami and played in high school at Miami Beach before attending Auburn.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

