WTA Abierto GNP Seguros Results

Tuesday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Alison Riske (4), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 7-5, 6-4.

Greta Arn, Hungary, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic (7), France, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (3), Russia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Xu Shilin, China, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (5), Belarus, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-7.

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez (3), United States, def. Victoria Rodriguez and Ana Sofia Sanchez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-1.

Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Dalila Jakupovic (2), Slovenia, 6-3, 7-5.

